‘Nigeria to Begin Mass Production of Military Munitions  within One Year’

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has disclosed that Nigeria will commence large-scale local production of defence hardware next year for domestic use and export, particularly to other African countries.

Speaking at the inaugural Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos yesterday, the minister urged participants to seize the opportunity presented by the exhibition to invest in Nigeria’s defence sector.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Information Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Dr. Queenet Iheoma-Hart, the minister said the side events scheduled to take place during the exhibition would strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations among defence establishments, government representatives, industry stakeholders, and other strategic partners.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, described AFRIDEX as a dynamic platform capable of achieving the objectives for which it was established.

In their goodwill messages, the Lagos State Governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Birame Diop, expressed optimism that the gathering would provide an inclusive platform for African countries to expand and revitalise their defence sectors.

Also, the Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General B.I. Alaya, commended President Bola Tinubu for his continued support for DICON, and pledged to enhance its production capacity.

Following the opening ceremony, the Minister of Defence inspected exhibition stands featuring displays from various countries and held an executive meeting with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Dignitaries in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, serving and former Service Chiefs, the chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Defence, and representatives from more than 20 African countries.