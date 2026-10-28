CAP Plc Champions Lead-Safe Paint

Yusuf Ebiti

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading paints and coatings manufacturers, has urged Nigerians to prioritise product safety when choosing paint for their homes, schools and workplaces.

CAP Plc also stressed the importance of responsible manufacturing, informed consumer choices and professional training in preventing lead exposure.

The call coincides with International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) 2026, observed from 18 to 24 October under the theme “From Detection to Prevention”. The global campaign highlights the importance of identifying sources of lead exposure and strengthening preventive measures to protect public health, particularly that of children.

Through its “Look Beyond the Colour” message, CAP Plc is encouraging consumers to consider more than a paint’s colour, finish and price when making purchasing decisions.

The company advised buyers to seek reliable product information, understand the safety considerations associated with their choices and select products suitable for their intended applications.

It also called on manufacturers, retailers, painters and building professionals to promote responsible product selection and support efforts to prevent lead exposure across Nigeria.

Commenting on the importance of paint safety, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CAP Plc. Olalekan Aluko, said: “When choosing paint, people naturally consider the colour, the finish and the cost. These are important, but safety deserves the same attention. The products used in our homes, schools and workplaces should contribute to healthier environments for the people who live, learn and work in them.”

“At CAP Plc, our commitment to paint solutions formulated with no added lead goes hand in hand with our responsibility to promote better practices across the industry. Preventing lead exposure is a shared responsibility. Manufacturers, regulators, retailers, painters, building professionals and consumers all have a role to play, from ensuring product safety and providing reliable information to making informed decisions about the products used in our homes and workplaces.”

Through its Painters Academy, CAP Plc also supports efforts to educate painters on paint safety and responsible product selection, equipping them to make informed recommendations to customers. The Academy has trained more than 8,000 painters across 17 states. Through its ongoing partnership with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), CAP Plc also supports the professionalisation of painting and pathways to recognised qualifications.

CAP Plc reaffirmed its commitment to paint solutions formulated with no added lead and responsible manufacturing, with product safety remaining central to its approach.

Lead exposure remains a significant public health concern. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no known safe level of lead exposure. Lead can affect multiple body systems, with children particularly vulnerable to its effects on brain development, learning and behaviour. Exposure can occur through several sources, including lead-containing paint, particularly when painted surfaces deteriorate or are disturbed during renovation.