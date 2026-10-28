Israel Election Count: Netanyahu’s Bloc Leads With 54 Seats, Eisenkot-led Bloc 49, Arab Parties 17

Israel’s election count has revealed a political deadlock, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc leading with 54 seats, while the bloc led by Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot has secured 49 seats and Arab parties hold 17 seats.

According to Times of Israel reports, with more than 84 per cent of ballots counted, neither side has secured the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority, leaving the formation of the next government uncertain.

The latest figures give the anti-Netanyahu bloc a combined 66 seats when the Arab parties are included. However, forming a coalition remains complicated by campaign promises from several party leaders not to partner with Arab-led parties.

The Joint List chief signalled readiness to support efforts to remove Netanyahu’s government, declaring: “We’re ready to pave the way to oust Netanyahu government.”

Despite the uncertainty, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot expressed confidence in their ability to form the next government following exit poll results released on Tuesday night.

The exit polls suggested that the election had produced a stalemate, with neither political camp able to form a coalition without making difficult political compromises.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc was initially projected to win between 51 and 52 seats, below the number it currently holds in the Knesset. Subsequent partial results increased its projected strength, although the latest count placed the bloc at 54 seats.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Eisenkot’s bloc is exploring ways to use its votes, alongside those of the Arab parties, to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Likud.

No candidate has reportedly been agreed upon, but Yisrael Beytenu lawmaker Oded Forer and Yashar’s Elazar Stern have been mentioned as possible options.

Netanyahu’s Likud also performed strongly in Kiryat Shmona, Sderot and other communities severely affected by the war, according to reports by The Times of Israel.

Political parties across the spectrum celebrated their performances despite the inconclusive results, while several leaders urged patience until the final count is completed.

Although more than 84 per cent of ballots have been counted, the final outcome may take several days to emerge. Remaining votes include “double envelope” ballots cast by Israel Defense Forces soldiers, diplomats and other voters who did not vote at their assigned polling stations.

The final results will determine whether either camp can assemble a governing coalition or whether further negotiations will be required to break the political deadlock