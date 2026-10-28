ADC PCC Alleges Plot To Shift Presidential Election, Insists on January 16

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council warned that reports of pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission to shift the 16 January presidential election, just 80 days away, cannot be dismissed.

The ADC PCC said that plot to shift the presidential election was to be hinged on Ebola.

A statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said, “If President Tinubu believes Nigerians want another four years of his government, he should face them at the ballot box, not seek more time through the back door.”

According to the ADC Presidential Campaign Council Director of of Strategic communications, “The Council has received information that the INEC Chairman is to be summoned to the Presidential Villa and instructed to shift the election.

“We are raising the alarm before that meeting takes place. President Tinubu must abandon any such attempt. Professor Joash Amupitan must refuse any instruction to change the timetable and immediately make any such approach public.

“The election date belongs to Nigerians. It must not be rewritten behind closed doors at the Villa”, the statement stated.

The ADC presidential campaign Council said that “Nigerians have endured three and a half years of soaring prices, shrinking incomes and relentless hardship.

“They have the right to judge this government at the ballot box on 16 January. A government that has made life this difficult for Nigerians must not be allowed to postpone its day of judgment.”

The ADC presidential campaign Council said that “Ebola is a serious public health concern. Health professionals must be free to contain it, and INEC must take every necessary step to protect voters and election workers.

“The NCDC Director General has said there is currently no reason to postpone the election. That position must not be twisted into a political excuse for delay.

“The Council puts INEC, domestic observers and international election monitors on notice: any proposal to change the timetable must be made openly, supported by published health evidence and subjected to public scrutiny. The Presidency must not use a health emergency to escape an electoral verdict.” Shuaib stated