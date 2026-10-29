TUC Rejects FG’s N70,000 Transport Allowance, Demands Salary Increase

Atiku mocks relief initiative, says it can only buy 50 litres of fuel

Chuks Okocha and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) yesterday objected to the federal government’s proposed N70,000 transport allowance to civil servants, saying temporary wage awards are not sustainable and far-reaching.



The objection came as former Vice President and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, described the N70,000 monthly transport support for public service workers as a desperate last-minute attempt to contain public anger.



The federal government had approved a monthly transport allowance of N70,000 for public service workers across all levels for six months, beginning in November 2026, to cushion the effects of rising living costs. The approval was announced in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) issued at the end of a conciliation meeting between government representatives and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Tanimu Yakubu, Director-General of the budget office; Joe Ajaero, NLC President; Garba Abdul, Permanent Secretary of the Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Muhammad Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment.



However, TUC demanded immediate salary increase for workers and implementation of agreement reached with Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

TUC said its position was taken at its National Administrative Council meeting on October 8 in Abuja, where it sent a demand letter to the federal government through the office of Secretary to Government of the Federation.



A statement signed by TUC President, Festus Osifo, said the union would await the outcome of a meeting with the federal government to decide on the next steps to take.



The congress said the letter was in furtherance of an earlier press briefing on the economic hardship facing workers and proposed measures to address it.

On salary increase, TUC said its position was clear that the federal government should review and increase the salaries of workers. It said the government did not require any minimum wage negotiation before increasing pay, as there was no maximum wage law in the country.



It stated that some states had raised minimum wage above N100,000, adding that the federal government could raise the pay of its lowest workers to N300,000, from the current N70,000, and apply consequential adjustment.



“While it is good to negotiate minimum wage, which will affect other cadre of workers, FGN must raise wage level immediately as there are no law or historical practices stopping it from doing so,” TUC stated.



Following the letter, the TUC leadership held consultative meetings with government officials, including Secretary to Government of Federation, where its position was canvassed.



It said the proposal of wage award was mentioned, but it was vehemently rejected for several reasons.



According to TUC, temporary wage awards are not sustainable and far-reaching. The congress cited the wage award agreed on October 2, 2023, which was to be implemented until the minimum wage was agreed in 2024, but was never implemented holistically, with some workers still owed one or two months while others never received it.



TUC stated, “How do we go back to same wage award that never benefited all workers? How can workers be expected to trust fresh promises when previous obligations remain outstanding?”



It also cited irregularity in the payment of the 2023 wage award, where those who got up to four months of N40,000 never got it monthly but at intervals, while over 80 per cent of states and the informal sector never implemented any wage award.



“From the foregoing, we further reiterate our demand for pay raise for all government workers, as salary is only consistent and far-reaching pay that workers could rely upon,” TUC said.



It stressed that negotiations of a new national minimum wage must not become an excuse for postponing urgent pay increment.



On cost-of-living relief, TUC said economic crisis affected not only federal workers but also state and local government workers, as well as pensioners, private sector and informal economy workers. It called on government at all levels to implement measurable interventions to reduce the cost of essential goods, ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions, and revitalise the productive sector.



On JOHESU, Osifo said he led the organised labour team that included the JOHESU leadership to resolve the industrial action that lasted several months.

He said after several meetings at the Federal Ministry of Health, a final conciliatory meeting was held at Ministry of Labour and Employment, where a communique was agreed.



The signing led to suspension of the industrial action in good faith, but TUC said the government did not keep its side.



Under the terms of settlement, it was agreed that all outstanding issues relating to CONHESS adjustment shall be conclusively addressed without further delay, but seven months later, adjustment remained unimplemented, Osifo said.



“This continued failure to honour explicit commitment violates principle of good faith, undermines confidence in collective bargaining, and is absolutely unacceptable,” the TUC said.



It demanded immediate implementation of CONHESS adjustment, clear timetable, budgetary provisions, and resolution of outstanding matters.

TUC said its position was unequivocal that workers were demanding social and economic justice, adding that it would defend workers’ rights without retreat and pursue every legitimate avenue to compel government to honour obligations.



It said it awaited the final outcome of scheduled meetings with the government to decide the next line of action.



Meanwhile, Atiku condemned the N70,000 monthly transport support for public service workers as a desperate attempt by the federal government to contain public anger.



He said it was an admittance that government policies had made life unbearable for millions of citizens.



In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said, “The Tinubu administration is scrambling from one announcement to another, showing its failure to grasp the crisis. The cost-of-living crisis reaches beyond transport: energy, food, rent and other essentials affect every part of daily life.



“Barbers pay more to power their clippers; restaurant owners face higher cooking costs; shopkeepers struggle to keep prices down; school bus operators pay more for fuel; and families still must buy food. Every business and household are affected. Does hardship end at the bus stop?”



The statement said, “If public service workers receive N70,000 monthly for transport from November, what happens to private sector workers, traders, small businesses, transport operators and millions without formal jobs? The public workforce is only a fraction of Nigeria’s population. A temporary allowance for some cannot solve a national crisis.



“The agreement also leaves the effective date for a new minimum wage unresolved. The government must publish payment dates, explain eligibility and say when wage negotiations will produce a decision.”



Atiku said, “Any genuine relief is welcome, but a six-month allowance cannot undo this hardship. At about N1,400 per litre, N70,000 buys roughly 50 litres of petrol. What meaningful difference can 50 litres make over an entire month?



“What Nigerians are witnessing is a government that set the house ablaze with its reckless policies, then pretends to fight the inferno by throwing ice cubes at the flames. A temporary N70,000 allowance cannot extinguish a cost-of-living crisis this government ignited.



“This is the pattern: the fuel discount failed, the 90-day cost of living plan failed before it began, and now comes another temporary payment. The government promised CNG would lower transport costs, but that promise has failed. For Nigerians still paying more to commute, the CNG programme is another scam of promises, while families face the same unaffordable prices.”



The statement added, “These rushed announcements smack of political bribery and corruption. Tinubu has shown no genuine intention of clearing the monumental mess caused by his hasty subsidy removal. He offers temporary payments instead of confronting the consequences.



“Atiku has proposed a practical alternative: a transparently managed production subsidy for fuel refined in Nigeria, delivering relief at the pump. Tinubu must not punish 250 million Nigerians for the corruption and leakages of a few thousand. His arrogance prevents him from reconsidering a cocky decision, while families and businesses pay the price.



“N70,000 may help with transport, but it cannot explain why work, food and running a business have become unaffordable. Nigerians need lasting relief, decent wages and an economy that rewards honest work. When will life become affordable again?”



Atiku said his campaign would pursue practical measures to lower living costs, raise household incomes, and restore dignity to work.