African Energy Chamber Honours SLB’s Omorodion in South Africa

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The African Energy Chamber (AEC), has honoured the Country Director of Schlumberger Nigeria Limited (SLB), Dr Nosa Omorodion, for his more than three-decade contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s energy industry.

The Executive Chairman of AEC, N.Y Ayuk, said the recognition included Omorodion’s role in technology development, local content advancement and the growth of indigenous energy companies.

Omorodion received the Lifetime Achievement Award at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, in recognition of his impact on the continent’s energy sector.

Ayuk described the award recipient as “a true legend” and “a determined fighter for Africa’s energy future”, noting that his career had helped advance technical expertise, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for African professionals and businesses.

He said Omorodion’s leadership at SLB and contributions to professional organisations had supported the development of indigenous energy companies, enabling them to improve their operations, develop assets and compete more effectively in the industry.

Ayuk also praised his role in providing guidance to national oil companies during challenging periods, describing his counsel and judgment as valuable to the sector.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Omorodion was recognised for championing the development of young Africans through initiatives such as the Tech Graduate Trainee Programme, SLB Young Creators Programme and Nigeria’s first AI Academy.

According to Ayuk, the initiatives have expanded access to technical training, innovation and digital skills, helping prepare young Africans for opportunities in an increasingly technology-driven energy industry.

He also highlighted SLB’s partnership with the ONE Campaign, which supported the installation of solar power systems at healthcare facilities across Nigeria to improve electricity reliability and reduce dependence on diesel generators.

Ayuk said the initiative reflected Omorodion’s belief that energy was not merely a commodity but a critical enabler of healthcare, education, economic opportunity and human dignity.

“He did not make the moment about himself. Instead, he challenged us to focus on the future and on empowering, equipping and developing Africa’s young people,” Ayuk said.

He added that Omorodion’s legacy extended beyond the leadership positions he had occupied to include the professionals he had mentored, the capacity he had helped build and the opportunities he had created for others to succeed.

Ayuk said the recognition was both a tribute to Omorodion’s achievements and a reminder that considerable work remained to strengthen Africa’s energy industry.

“The work is not finished. Communities still need reliable power. Young Africans need opportunity. Indigenous companies are still ready to grow, innovate and lead,” he said.

He added: “Your Lifetime Achievement Award honours the past, but your example points us towards the future.”

Ayuk also described Omorodion as a family man, mentor and builder whose achievements should be measured not only by his personal success but also by the number of people he had helped to advance.

He said Omorodion’s career demonstrated that effective leadership involved preparing others to take on leadership responsibilities and ensuring that institutions and communities were stronger as a result of one’s service.