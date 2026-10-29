NESI Week Deferred Till December to Align with Power Sector Reforms

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Week, earlier scheduled to hold on November 15, 2026, has been rescheduled to December 13–19 to enable stakeholders to align the programme with the ongoing power sector reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The convener of NESI Week, Dr. Obiora Anthony, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, explaining that the change would allow the Federal Ministry of Power, investors and other industry stakeholders to harmonise their objectives ahead of the conference.

He said the event, which is designed to bring global players in the electricity industry together under a public-private partnership framework, would focus on strengthening Nigeria’s power infrastructure and improving electricity supply.

“The theme of the conference is: ‘Powering the Future’, where key stakeholders will speak on the electricity and energy ecosystem, for policy dialogue, business engagements, investment, innovations and strategic partnership,” Anthony said.

He added that the revised dates would provide more time for stakeholder coordination and adequate preparation for the programme, while appreciating the continued support of partners and prospective participants.

The week-long event will feature the NESI CEO and Policy Forum, NESI Expo, NESI Innovation Challenge, NESI Energy Future Experience, NESI Games and Awards, the statement added.

The activities are expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, innovators and technology providers to discuss developments across the electricity value chain.

Anthony urged sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, media partners and participating institutions to take note of the new dates.

“NESI Week is put together by industry players to deliver electricity and drive growth and development in the sector, translating policy to action for increased generation, transmission and distribution in the power sector value chain,” he said.