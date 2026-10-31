Brown Chieftaincy House Launches N400m Trust for Widows, Indigent Students

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Abobo Brown Chieftaincy House in Finima, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, has launched a N400 million humanitarian trust to sustain the philanthropic legacy of Aseme-Alabo Abinye Owen Brown and expand support for widows, indigent students and other vulnerable members of the community.

The Chief Abinye Owen Brown Excellence and Legacy Trust were unveiled during a ceremony marking the traditional leader’s birthday, with organisers describing the initiative as a deliberate effort to institutionalise his two decades of humanitarian service and ensure its sustainability for generations.

The trust will focus on education, youth empowerment and humanitarian assistance through two major programmes: the Widows Support Scheme and the Students Educational Support Scheme.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Boma Kuronye, said the initiative was designed to immortalise Brown’s values while recognising his contributions to the welfare of the people.

“We are gathered not to mourn but to honour a living legend in his lifetime. We are gathered to institutionalise the values of a man who is still with us, still guiding us, and still serving Finima,” he said.

Kuronye described Brown as a traditional leader whose commitment to humanity transcended titles and positions.

“Aseme-Alabo Abinye Owen Brown has taught us that true greatness is not in titles but in how many burdens you lift for others. For decades, he has been a father to many, a counsellor to the House, and a quiet pillar for widows and students in Finima,” he said.

The Widows Support Scheme is also designed to improve the livelihoods of widows and restore their dignity, while the Students Educational Support Scheme will provide assistance to indigent students to ensure that financial difficulties do not deny them access to education.

According to the planning committee, the establishment of the trust marks a transition from individual acts of generosity to a structured institution capable of delivering consistent and long-term humanitarian interventions.

A citation presented in Brown’s honour described him as a respected custodian of Ibani culture and tradition, a bridge-builder and a humanist whose contributions to Finima and Grand Bonny extend beyond philanthropy.

It also acknowledged his role in promoting reconciliation, preserving the community’s history and defending its territorial integrity.

Beyond his traditional responsibilities, Brown has earned recognition for supporting widows and sponsoring indigent students, often without seeking public attention.

The citation highlighted his belief that “education is the only inheritance that cannot be stolen,” while stressing that the strength of a community could also be measured by how it treats its widows.

The ceremony attracted members of the Abobo Brown Chieftaincy House, traditional rulers, youth representatives, women’s groups, beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

The organisers said the trust was established during Brown’s lifetime to enable him to witness the impact of his humanitarian vision.

They expressed optimism that the initiative would expand educational opportunities, improve the welfare of vulnerable households and provide a sustainable framework for community development in Finima and beyond.