Ikogosi Marathon 2026: Plateau Athletes Set Pace in 17.5km Race, Competition Eyes Global Recognition

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Athletes from Plateau State on Saturday stamped their authority on the Ikogosi Marathon 2026 17.5km Race, emerging as the dominant force in the elite category as the competition continued its steady march towards international recognition.

The Plateau contingent produced a remarkable one-two finish, with Gyang James crossing the finish line first in 57 minutes, while his brother, Francis James, followed closely in 58 minutes to claim the second position. Rochas Sunday completed the podium after finishing third in 59 minutes.

The marathon, which began in Ilawe-Ekiti and ended at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ikogosi-Ekiti, attracted elite athletes from across Nigeria and foreign participants from Kenya and Ethiopia, with runners drawn from 28 states of the federation.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni; former presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr Abisoye Fagade; Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon, among others.

Beyond the competition, the 2026 edition of the Ikogosi Marathon reflected the growing ambition of the organisers to transform the race into a globally recognised sporting platform capable of promoting athletics, tourism and youth development in Ekiti State.

In the female elite category, Teyei Davou emerged winner, followed by Tanko Nvou in second position and Vivian Obadiah in third.

For the indigenous female category, Arinde Miracle, Bako Gift and Ademisoye Adesewa took the first, second and third positions respectively, while Adeyemi Tunde, Adetiba Abiodun and Sunday Emmanuel emerged the top three finishers in the indigenous male category.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Convener of the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative, Makinde Araoye, said the fourth edition marked a major milestone, recording about 14,000 registrations and attracting participation beyond Nigeria.

Araoye said the marathon was established not only as a sporting competition but also as a vehicle for tourism promotion, economic development and talent discovery.

He disclosed that the initiative had identified 10 promising indigenous athletes from Ekiti State who would receive financial rewards and further support aimed at preparing them for international competitions.

According to him, the elite category winners received N5 million, N4 million and N2.5 million for first, second and third positions respectively, while the indigenous category was created to encourage and nurture home-grown talents.

Araoye, however, called for greater support from corporate organisations operating in the state, urging them to embrace the competition as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He expressed optimism that the 2027 edition would be upgraded into a full international marathon, attracting more foreign athletes and creating greater opportunities for Nigerian long-distance runners.

“Our vision is to position Ikogosi Marathon as an international event that will expose Nigerian athletes to global competition. We want to create a platform where talents discovered here can compete and succeed internationally,” he said.

Also speaking, Sunday Asefon described the marathon as a strategic platform for youth empowerment, talent discovery and national unity.

Asefon urged the Ekiti State Government and relevant stakeholders to invest in the indigenous athletes discovered through the competition, noting that sustained support could help them become internationally competitive.

For the champion, Gyang James, the victory was a reward for determination and improved preparation after he finished fourth in the previous edition.

James said his earlier disappointment motivated him to intensify training, adding that the Ikogosi Marathon had become an important avenue for Nigerian athletes to pursue their dreams and gain exposure.