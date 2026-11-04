We Must Not Allow 2027 to Distract Us from Our Official Duties, Mohammed Tells Aides

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has warned that electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election must not slow down the machinery of government “or distract us from our official responsibilities”.

He also declared that the electioneering campaigns must not be allowed to stop or stagnate act of governance in the state.

The governor, who made the declaration in his opening remarks before the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Tuesday, stressed that, “We must remain focused and on course to deliver our mandate to the people of Bauchi State who entrusted us with it.”

According to him, “We are gathered here once again to deliberate on matters of governance in this Chamber. As I welcome you all, I believe it is important that we examine our calendar with objective clarity. We are operating in the twilight of this administration, with the next elections approaching.

“However, this must not deter us from our responsibility to govern. While political activities across the state will naturally intensify, our primary allegiance remains to the people and the governance of Bauchi State.

“We must not allow the forthcoming election to distract us from our official responsibilities or slow down the machinery of government.

“We must remain conscious of our budget performance and the need to take decisive actions as we prepare to conclude our tenure next year.

“Next year is still several months away, and the election does not mark the end of our administration. Rather, this is the period when our focus must be doubled, not diminished.

“The temptation during political transition periods is to shift all our energy towards campaigns. But we must remember that the ultimate campaign is the legacy we leave behind. Our broader development agenda must be brought to a conclusive stage.

“This Council must remain a centre for rigorous policy formulation, effective implementation and meaningful public service reforms, completely separate from the noise of electioneering and political campaigns.

“Time is of the essence. We cannot afford bureaucratic delays or a lackadaisical attitude to our responsibilities. Every ongoing capital project, from critical road networks to healthcare, education and agricultural interventions, must be accelerated towards completion with urgency, precision and a strong sense of responsibility.

“Furthermore, as the political temperature rises, our commitment to public procurement regulations, financial regulations, stores regulations and accountability must remain firm and uncompromising.

“We must leave behind an administration defined by transparency and accountability, not one characterised by last-minute lapses in due process,” he added.