Atiku: DSS Recruiting Thugs to Obstruct ADC Campaigns in Sokoto; DSS Replies, Orders Probe into Allegation

• Ex-VP vows to address a rally in the state today, PDP states chairmen petition IG

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS) of recruiting thugs to disrupt his party’s campaigns in Sokoto State.

Atiku also decried violence and political intimidation of ADC members in the state by the state government, as well as the government’s refusal to grant the opposition access to public facilities for rallies and campaigns.

He vowed that irrespective of the actions of the security agencies and the state government’s denial of access to public facilities, he would address a rally in Sokoto today.

That was as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states chairmen petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, over alleged intimidation and harassment by APC governors.

In a similar vein, former governor of Sokoto State and senator for Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, decried alleged political intimidation in the state and vowed to defend democratic rights and freedom of association.

Meanwhile, DSS responded to Atiku, saying even though its Director-General has ordered a probe into the allegation of thugs recruitment, in reverence to him, some of its operatives deployed to the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mannir Daniya, recently evacuated him to safety unhurt when he was attacked on October 31.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the former vice president said, “I address you today with a heavy but resolute heart. What is unfolding in Sokoto is not ordinary political competition.

“It is a calculated campaign to frustrate the African Democratic Congress, obstruct our campaign, and deny Nigerians the freedom to choose.

“Public facilities that should be available to every political party for legitimate campaign activities have been blocked. Logistical support has been withheld.

“These are not harmless administrative delays. They are deliberate attempts to deny the ADC a level playing field.”

Atiku said, “More disturbing still, the information available to us is that the leadership of the Department of State Services is recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto.

“The objective is to create disorder, give the APC-controlled state government a pretext to impose a curfew, and prevent our campaign take off from holding as scheduled.

“We know where some of these protesters are assembled: an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road. Trucks are stationed there and dispatched to key points, including the roundabout.

“These mobilised protesters are causing gridlock. Commuters are being threatened and, in some cases, beaten. Some of the protesters have moved away from the roundabout to find shade.”

Atiku said, “This is not intelligence work. It is political interference dressed in official uniform. Security agencies exist to protect Nigerians and uphold the law, not to recruit protesters or help a political party manufacture a crisis.

“I call on every officer involved to stop immediately and return to the constitutional duty of impartial service.”

Blaming the current administration for the breach of peace, Atiku said, “For three and a half years, the Tinubu administration has devoted too much energy to weakening credible opposition and too little to solving the problems facing Nigerians.

“It has pursued a politics of absorption and intimidation, while drawing former opposition figures into the APC and narrowing the space for political competition. The aim is to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state in all but name.

“The government is afraid of the people’s verdict. It has unleashed a crushing cost of living crisis and now appears determined to frustrate Nigerians’ democratic right to choose a different path. Food, transport, fuel, electricity and other essentials have become unaffordable for millions.”

The former vice president stated, “Families are struggling to feed their children, pay school fees, and keep their businesses alive. That is the record this government should be defending before the people, instead of trying to stop a rally.”

On his plans for the country if elected president next year, Atiku declared, “I will make life affordable again. We will support local production, strengthen food production, create jobs and reduce the cost of doing business.

“We will pursue a targeted production subsidy tied to fuel refined in Nigeria, so that support reaches consumers through measurable relief while also strengthening domestic industry.

“Nigerians deserve policies that put food on the table, restore opportunity and make daily life manageable again.”

Atiku said, “The APC has still not recovered from the abysmal failure of its last rally in Kaduna.

“It should have taken that as a warning that Nigerians are withdrawing their confidence. Instead, it has chosen intimidation and obstruction. These are the last kicks of a dying horse.

“The more this government tries to silence the people, the clearer it becomes that it has already lost their confidence.”

The ADC presidential candidate said, “The 2027 general election will be a defining moment in our democratic history. This is more than a contest between parties or candidates.

“It is a choice between a government that has shown indifference to people’s suffering and Nigerians who have endured enough and want their votes to count.

“The ADC will resist every gimmick, administrative roadblock and underhand manoeuvre designed to exclude the opposition or impose a one party reality on Nigeria.”

He stated, “We will not be intimidated into silence or irrelevance. Our campaign will proceed, and I will be in Sokoto tomorrow, God willing, to address the good people of the state.

“I call on the people of Sokoto to remain calm and peaceful. Do not allow anyone to provoke you or turn a political gathering into a security crisis.”

To the authorities, Atiku said, “I also urge the security agencies to protect commuters, residents and rally participants without favour. The authorities must ensure that our rally can hold peacefully and without interference.

“To the voters of Nigeria, remain resolute. Stand your ground. Democratic freedom is not a gift from any government. It is your right. Do not allow anyone to intimidate you or checkmate your will.”

Atiku stated, “As the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, I give you my word: I will lead this campaign and I will not abandon the field. We will confront every attempt to restrict democratic participation with firmness, organisation and faith in the Nigerian people.

“The ADC will stand with officers who refuse to be used against democracy and who remain faithful to the constitution. Those who choose to betray their duty and collude in the suppression of political freedom will be held accountable under the law.

“Nigeria belongs to its people, not to any party or temporary occupant of power. We will defend that truth and the people’s right to choose.”

Tambuwal Decries Political Intimidation in Sokoto, Vows to Defend Democratic Rights

Former Governor of Sokoto State and senator for Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, decried alleged political intimidation in the state and vowed to defend democratic rights and freedom of association. Tambuwal stated this when he received the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on a courtesy visit in Sokoto on Monday.

Tambuwal said he was pleased to receive the delegation, stating that the visit came at a particularly significant period in Sokoto State’s political history.

The former governor reaffirmed that Sokoto was founded on the principles of fairness, inclusive governance, and respect for divergent opinions, stressing that the state belongs to all Nigerians.

Tambuwal stated, “Sokoto belongs to all Nigerians. It must remain a welcoming environment where people from different political backgrounds can freely come, interact, and promote their ideas, particularly those relating to democracy and good governance.”

He expressed concern over what he described as troubling developments in the state. He alleged that the state government had sealed the ADC campaign office and that the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, had been attacked by personnel of government-recognised security outfits.

Tambuwal described the incidents as inconsistent with Sokoto’s longstanding reputation for peace, hospitality, and political tolerance, warning that such actions could undermine the state’s democratic credentials.

Tambuwal said the opposition would continue to resist any action capable of restricting political freedom or discouraging citizens from participating in the democratic process.

The senator commended Adebayo for his courage, patriotism, and commitment to national development, particularly his decision to challenge Tinubu, despite coming from the same geopolitical zone.

Adebayo, for his part, said he was in the state to congratulate the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

He described Sokoto as a significant centre of Nigeria’s historical, intellectual, and political heritage.

He stated that Sokoto’s importance transcended its identity as the seat of the caliphate, highlighting its enduring contributions to intellectual advancement and national development.

Adebayo said, “We are here in Sokoto to register our well wishes to the Sultan of Sokoto on attaining 20 years on the throne. We thought we should be here because Sokoto, as we know, is very integral to the history of Nigeria. We see Sokoto not just as a Caliphate but as a seat of intellect.”

Adebayo also called on the Sokoto State government to respect political diversity and guarantee freedom of movement for opposition politicians, stressing that no Nigerian should be denied access to any part of the country because of political affiliation.

Meanwhile, the chairman of PDP states chairmen’s forum, Austin Nwachukwu, said at a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its National Secretariat that APC governors were intimidating and harassing members of the party in their states.

Nwachukwu stated, “l just want to use this opportunity to also bring to the notice of our National Working Committee that some states in the country, especially where we have APC governors, are very antagonistic to our candidates and members.

“We have painstakingly produced very good candidates for the forthcoming elections and this is not going well with the governors of some states.

“For example, last week, the forum leadership was forced to go to Ebonyi State to address a draconian issue that have been brewing there, where intimidation, harassment, arrest, killings have become the order of the day, under the watch of the governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency, Governor Nwifuru.

“We made a presentation, and with me here is a copy of the petition that we’re unfolding to the Inspector General of Police today, and to other relevant security agencies.

“The killings and harassment of our candidates and governorship candidates, especially in various states of the country, must stop.”

DSS Replies Atiku, Orders Investigation

DSS, last night, responded to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying its operatives deployed to the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mannir Daniya, recently brought him to safety when he was attacked on October 31.

A statement by Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the service, Favour Dozie, said, “The attention of the DG Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to allegation by elder statesman and ADC presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that DSS is organising protests in Sokoto State.

“For the records, DSS operatives deployed to Sokoto ADC governorship candidate, Mannir Daniya, evacuated him to safety unhurt on 31st October 2026, when attacked in Sokoto.

“Two DSS operatives were assaulted during the incident and are still being treated in the hospital. The governorship candidate called personally to appreciate the State Director of Sokoto Command and even requested for reinforcement from the DSS.”

DSS added, “Recall also that, on 2nd March 2026, the service arrested Monday Udeme Steven in Rivers State, for threatening to attack Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate. He was prosecuted by the service in a Rivers Federal High Court, and sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment.

“Though these operations to protect all political parties is at variance with the elder statesman’s allegation and tend to demoralise our gallant operatives who are risking their lives in the line of duty, the DG DSS has still ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the elder statesman.”

DSS stated, “The service also uses this medium to reference a similar allegation by AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore that the service was involved in an attack on him in Ekiti State.

“In this regard, we thank the police for swift investigation and a preliminary report on the cause of the incident: ‘altercation’, coupled with the arrest of 11 suspects.

“We await the outcome of police investigation and will not dissipate energy on the matter. The service will continue to remain accountable under the present DG.”