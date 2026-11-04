Epicure Insurance Brokers Marks 10th Anniversary Years, Targets Digitisation

Nume Ekeghe



Epicure Insurance Brokers Limited has unveiled plans to expand its services, accelerate digitisation and deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oyinpreye Aigbogun, said the company’s next phase of growth would focus on collaboration and integrating insurance into different areas of financial services.

Speaking at the firm’s 10th anniversary in Lagos recently, Aigbogun said: “We should expect a richer and wider scope of services, more digitisation and deeper insurance penetration in Nigeria.”

She noted that Nigeria’s insurance penetration remained low compared with countries such as South Africa and Ghana, highlighting opportunities to expand coverage and improve public awareness.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and everyone has a role to play, especially the regulators and the other advocates in the industry,” she said.

Aigbogun said collaboration would be central to the company’s strategy over the next decade.

“So, over the next 10 years, we are going to look at more collaboration and how to embed insurance in as many types of services as possible. Without insurance, there is no life. Insurance is everything,” she said.

She attributed Epicure’s growth and longevity to its commitment to excellence, integrity and doing the right thing.

“The spirit of excellence, doing the right thing always, even when you think nobody’s watching,” she said.

Reflecting on the milestone, she described the journey as fulfilling but acknowledged the opportunities ahead.

“What 10 years feels like is, there’s so much we’ve done but there’s so much more to do,” she said.

Chairman of Epicure Insurance Brokers, Obinnia Abajue, said strong relationships, shared values and trust had been instrumental to the company’s growth.

In his welcome address, Abajue recalled how the founders prioritised sustainable business values over opportunities that did not align with their vision.

“Along the way, we turned down opportunities that did not fit who we wanted to be in favour of values we believed were sustainable,” he said.

He added that unity and mutual support had helped the company navigate its early challenges.

“We agreed that supporting each other mattered more than winning any argument. It meant we would either succeed and grow together, or fail together,” he said.

Abajue reaffirmed the company’s commitment to protecting clients and their assets.

“Epicure remains committed to protecting our clients and ensuring that the people and things that matter most to them remain protected, even as the world changes,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, entrepreneur and long-standing client, Ibrahim Zibiri, highlighted profitability, human capital, strong business foundations and adaptability as critical to business sustainability.

He stressed the importance of investing in employees, noting that technology and artificial intelligence would increasingly shape business operations.

“Your most important asset will be your people,” Zibiri said.

Drawing from his experience as an Epicure client, he also highlighted the importance of insurance in protecting business assets, recounting how the company had helped arrange coverage for machinery, personal valuables and other assets, including resolving claims arising from accidents and machinery breakdowns at mining sites.

In a goodwill message, Founder of IBTC (now Stanbic IBTC Bank), Atedo Peterside, congratulated Epicure on reaching the milestone, noting the challenges of sustaining a business for a decade, particularly in the insurance industry.

He urged the company to preserve the structures, business model and practices that had supported its growth while building on its achievements.

Epicure Insurance Brokers provides general, life, health and specialist risk insurance brokerage services, alongside customer support services.