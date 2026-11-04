Dangote Cement Obajana Scales Up Scholarship Funding for Students

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



No fewer than 75 students from Oworo community in Kogi State have benefited from a multi-million-naira scholarship scheme implemented by the Dangote Cement Plc’s Obajana Plant as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday said that that brings the total scholarship offered by the company between 2025 and 2026 to 125.

The scholarship scheme, initiated by Dangote Cement Plc, aims to expand its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) footprint across Oworo land, reaching beyond its five primary catchment communities of Jakura, Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, and Obajana.

The representative of the Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, said that while 50 students benefited from the scheme in 2025, the number increased to 75 students in 2026.

He said the initiative is structured to offer financial relief to students while also alleviating the burden of educational expenses for parents and guardians.

He said the increase further demonstrates Dangote Cement Plc’s commitment to investing in human capital development and supporting the educational aspirations of youths in its host and catchment communities.

The event attracted notable stakeholders from the host communities, government institutions, and the Oworo Development Association.

In his opening address, the President of the Oworo Development Association, Mr. Ibrahim Adoga, expressed profound appreciation to Dangote Cement Plc Obajana Plant for its continuous investment in community development.

He acknowledged various developmental projects executed by the company across the host and catchment communities, and specifically mentioned the inauguration of five boreholes drilled across five communities in Oworoland in 2025, while an additional four were also drilled in 2026.

Adoga commended the management of Dangote Cement Plc, particularly Aliko Dangote, the Plant Director, management team, and staff for making the scholarship programme a reality.

He described the increase in beneficiaries from 50 to 75 students as a commendable gesture that would greatly relieve parents and dependents of financial burdens associated with higher education.

He urged traditional leaders, youth groups, women, and other stakeholders to continue supporting and protecting Dangote Cement Plc as a valued community asset.

According to him, the company’s unwavering commitment to education is creating life-changing opportunities for many less-privileged students in Oworoland.

Several goodwill messages were delivered by dignitaries and stakeholders present at the event.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Ibrahim Eleson Denja, a Magistrate, expressed gratitude to Dangote Cement Plc for sustaining the scholarship initiative and positively impacting educational development in Oworoland.

The speakers unanimously commended the company for its responsive approach to community needs and its dedication to fostering sustainable development through education.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Oheda Faith Helen, a student of Biochemistry, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, for the scholarship award. She stated that the intervention would significantly support students in achieving their academic goals and reduce the financial burden on their families.

The event concluded on a joyous note with a closing prayer led by Chief Ezekiel Kehinde, accompanied by the rendition of the song ‘We Are Grateful Lord’, symbolizing the appreciation of the beneficiaries and the Oworo people for the continuous support and goodwill of Dangote Cement Plc.

The 2026 Oworo Tertiary Institution Scholarship Award Programme further reinforced Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant’s commitment to sustainable community development through education. “By increasing both the number of beneficiaries and the total scholarship value, the company has demonstrated its dedication to empowering young people, promoting academic excellence, and strengthening its relationship with host and catchment communities in Oworo Land,” they stated.

Among those present at the occasion were E. O. Olaitan Femi, Federal Mines Officer; Mrs. Onimode O. A., Director of Geological Services, Kogi State Ministry of Mineral Resources; and Chief Ibrahim Adoga, President, Oworo Development Association (ODA), and many others.