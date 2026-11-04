Sanwo-Olu’s Week of Many Shades

Between October 26 and 31, 2026, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, moved from national economic deliberations in Abuja to investment negotiations, women’s empowerment, healthcare, political succession, education, banking and, finally, the fashion runway. Wale Igbintade reports.

It was a week of contrasting engagements that offered an unusual glimpse into the many demands of governing Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

For most public officials, appearing on a fashion runway would ordinarily have been the biggest surprise of their week. But for Governor Sanwo-Olu, it was merely the closing scene of six days, filled with engagements that could hardly have been more different in character, substance and atmosphere.

By the time he walked the runway for celebrated Nigerian designer, Ugo Monye, at the 2026 Lagos Fashion Week on Saturday night, October 31, Sanwo-Olu had already travelled through an extraordinary range of engagements.

He had discussed Nigeria’s economic future in Abuja, celebrated the contributions of women, surprised his wife with a bouquet of flowers and a public kiss, attended to healthcare reforms, engaged international investors, made a politically consequential speech about his deputy’s ambition to succeed him, celebrated a century of medical service, rewarded teaching excellence and challenged Nigerian banks to put their expanding capital to productive use.

And that was all in one working week.

Indeed, if the governor’s itinerary offered any particular insight, it was the remarkable variety of responsibilities that come with leading a state such as Lagos, where the demands of government intersect constantly with business, politics, social development, culture and the everyday aspirations of millions of residents.

It was a week in which Sanwo-Olu moved from discussing international trade corridors to sharing a romantic moment with his wife; from making the case for political continuity to celebrating a classroom teacher; and from addressing some of Nigeria’s most accomplished financial professionals to modelling a Nigerian designer’s creation before an appreciative fashion audience.

The contrasts were striking. Yet, taken together, they told a larger story about the different worlds a governor must navigate, sometimes within hours of one another.

Monday: The Economic Conversation Begins in Abuja

The week began on Monday, October 26, not in Lagos, but in Abuja, where Sanwo-Olu joined political leaders, economic policymakers and private-sector operators at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit.

The summit, organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, provided the platform for conversations about growth, productivity, structural reforms and Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

Sanwo-Olu’s intervention focused on regional growth corridors and the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

For a governor presiding over Nigeria’s foremost commercial centre, the subject was particularly relevant. Lagos occupies a strategic position in the country’s maritime trade, financial services, manufacturing, logistics and technology sectors.

His argument was that economic growth could not be separated from the infrastructure and institutions necessary to sustain it. Efficient ports, reliable transportation, electricity, broadband connectivity and simplified trade procedures were all part of the equation.

He also drew attention to the need to connect Nigerian producers with wider African markets, particularly through regional trade arrangements and improved logistics.

It was a policy-heavy beginning to the week, reflecting the practical challenges of positioning Lagos within an increasingly competitive continental.

But while Monday was largely devoted to economic strategy and national development, Tuesday was to offer a dramatically different atmosphere

Tuesday: Flowers, Affection, Empowerment and Big Rewards

If Monday showcased Sanwo-Olu as the economic policymaker, Tuesday revealed another side of the governor.

At the opening of the 26th National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, the governor momentarily abandoned the formality associated with his office.

In what became one of the week’s memorable public spectacles, Sanwo-Olu surprised his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, with a bouquet of flowers. Then came the kiss.

With 2Baba’s popular love song, African Queen, providing the background music, the governor publicly acknowledged his wife’s contributions to the organisation and its activities.

It was a light-hearted moment of affection that quickly attracted attention beyond the conference hall.

The significance was not in the flowers alone, but in the unexpected display of warmth by a political officeholder ordinarily encountered in the more formal settings of government.

Yet, beyond that romantic interlude was the substantive business of COWLSO.

The conference, themed “Anchored in Purpose: Be the Blueprint”, brought together women from different professional, political and social backgrounds to discuss leadership, empowerment, entrepreneurship and community development.

It was also a particularly significant edition, being the eighth and final annual conference under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

As the conference progressed, its gala celebrations provided another memorable dimension.

Mrs. Francisca Olaitan Lawal, a Lagos State teacher approaching retirement after 33 years of service, emerged winner of a three-bedroom apartment donated by the governor.

Another participant, Mary Odofin, a Level 9 officer with the Lagos State Ferry Services, won a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle. Other participants received cash prizes, shopping vouchers, travel tickets and assorted gifts.

For the beneficiaries, what began as participation in a women’s conference ended with substantial personal rewards.

For Sanwo-Olu, the occasion presented an opportunity to acknowledge service, celebrate women and associate the administration with an organisation whose activities have extended into education, healthcare and community welfare.

But Tuesday was not entirely about celebration. The governor also unveiled the Lagos Private Health Plans and announced the implementation timetable for the state’s mandatory health insurance framework.

He disclosed that 21 Health Maintenance Organisations had joined the initiative and that the Health Equity Fund had been increased from N1 billion to N3 billion to support residents unable to afford insurance.

Formal enforcement of mandatory coverage was scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027.

Thus, within the same day, the governor had moved between a deeply personal celebration of his wife, a social empowerment programme and a major public health financing initiative. It was a vivid illustration of the contrasting dimensions of his schedule.

Wednesday: Back to Business, Investment and Global Competitiveness

By Wednesday, October 28, the romantic atmosphere and festivities had given way to another round of serious economic engagements.

At the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce’s Lagos State Executive Business Breakfast in Lekki, Sanwo-Olu addressed business leaders and investors on the theme, ‘The Future of Lagos: Business, Investment and Global Competitiveness’.

The session offered an opportunity to articulate the state’s investment ambitions and address some of the concerns confronting enterprises operating within its economy.

Sanwo-Olu spoke about the State Development Plan 2052, which envisages an economy approaching $1 trillion by the middle of the century.

He highlighted the administration’s investments in rail transportation, road infrastructure, technology and improvements to government services. But the conversation was not limited to ambitions and infrastructure projects.

Questions about the ease of doing business, land administration, waste management and service delivery also featured, underscoring the practical difficulties that must be overcome if Lagos is to translate its economic potential into greater productivity and investment.

Later, his engagements with international development and business interests reinforced the same economic theme.

At Lagos House, Marina, he received Christophe Lecourtier, Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency, with discussions covering the agency’s partnership with Lagos and the OMI-EKO waterways transportation project.

The project is intended to improve water transportation and introduce modern electric ferries as part of a broader multimodal transport system. The governor also hosted senior executives of CMA CGM, the international shipping and logistics company involved in operations at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Their discussions centred on further investment opportunities, maritime development and the importance of building local capacity through employment and training.

The same Wednesday also marked the conclusion of the COWLSO conference, with Sanwo-Olu urging the organisation to translate its resolutions into initiatives capable of producing lasting benefits for Lagos residents.

By then, the week had already taken him through several major policy areas, from continental trade to women’s empowerment, healthcare, transportation and international investment.

Thursday appeared relatively quieter in terms of major publicly reported engagements. It offered something of a pause in the unfolding narrative, although the less visible administrative responsibilities of government did not necessarily observe such pauses. The relative calm would not last.

Friday: History, Politics,Healthcare and a Teacher’s Triumph

If Tuesday was memorable for its warmth and Wednesday for its economic engagements, Friday, October 30, stood out for its sheer range of activities and the political significance of one particular speech.

The day began with an event whose implications extended beyond the ceremony itself. At the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Iganmu, Lagos, Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat unveiled his governorship manifesto and campaign theme ahead of the 2027 election.

Ordinarily, such an occasion would be dominated by the candidate’s proposals, promises and political aspirations. But Sanwo-Olu’s address added a different dimension to the proceedings.

Rather than merely offering a conventional endorsement of his deputy, the governor revisited their political history, particularly the events of 2018, when Hamzat stepped aside for him in the contest for the APC governorship ticket.

He recalled the circumstances of that decision and the subsequent partnership that brought both men into office. Then came the expression that became the defining refrain of his speech: He was in the room.

Through the phrase, Sanwo-Olu reconstructed significant episodes in the administration’s history, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the turbulence of October 2020 and major infrastructure decisions.

The governor’s argument was that Hamzat’s experience should be understood not simply through his curriculum vitae, but through his active participation in the administration’s decisions and responsibilities.

He also employed the analogy of a relay race to explain his understanding of political succession in Lagos, tracing the continuity of government from the administration of Bola Tinubu through Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and himself.

It was a speech that connected political history with the current contest for succession.

To Sanwo-Olu, the governorship handover should represent continuity with room for improvement, rather than a complete departure from accumulated institutional experience.

Whether that argument will resonate with voters remains a question for the campaign. What was evident, however, was that the governor had used the manifesto unveiling to place his account of the administration’s history and partnership with Hamzat firmly in the public domain.

The event also introduced Hamzat’s Lagos Promise, a manifesto containing 100 commitments, organised around seven broad pillars.

For observers of Lagos politics, Friday’s ceremony thus provided more than a campaign launch. It offered an unusually personal account of the relationship between the governor and the man seeking to succeed him.

Yet politics was only one part of Friday’s engagements. The governor also joined the Medical Guild of Lagos in celebrating its centenary, marking 100 years of organised medical service and professional contributions to healthcare delivery in the state.

At the centenary celebrations, Sanwo-Olu received a legacy award, while his wife, a medical professional herself, was separately honoured for her contributions to healthcare and advocacy.

The recognition brought the couple together again in the public eye, although in a setting quite different from the affectionate COWLSO moment earlier in the week.

The centenary also provided a reminder of the challenges confronting healthcare delivery, including the welfare of doctors, working conditions and the need for sustained investment in medical facilities and personnel.

From the medical profession, the governor’s attention shifted to another institution central to the development of society: education.

At the grand finale of the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, on Friday night, Lagos had a special reason to celebrate.

Mrs Busayo Victoria Adeyemo, a Biology teacher at Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, emerged the national winner.

Her reward included N10 million, a brand-new Honda HR-V, international capacity-building training and an infrastructure development package worth N30 million for her school.

Sanwo-Olu added a three-bedroom apartment to her rewards.

For a governor whose day had begun with a political event centred on the future leadership of Lagos, it was an interesting way to conclude the evening: celebrating a teacher whose daily work helps shape the state’s next generation.

One event had been about the future of political leadership. The other was about those responsible for nurturing the human capital on which that future depends. The contrast was difficult to miss.

Saturday: From the Bankers’ Gathering to the Fashion Runway

By Saturday, October 31, the week was approaching its conclusion, but Sanwo-Olu’s schedule still had two markedly different engagements ahead.

The first took him to the 2026 Fellowship Investiture of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Victoria Island. For a governor with a professional background in banking and who had himself been conferred with the institute’s fellowship, the gathering represented familiar territory.

The occasion brought together prominent financial professionals, business leaders and policymakers to examine the contribution of the banking sector to Nigeria’s economic development.

Sanwo-Olu challenged the country’s recapitalised banks to move beyond stronger balance sheets and direct more resources towards productive enterprises, industrial expansion and small businesses.

His message was that additional banking capital would serve its larger economic purpose only when it translated into investment, jobs, stronger supply chains and improved business opportunities.

He also drew attention to the role of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund in supporting entrepreneurship, while stressing the need for commercial banks to complement government interventions.

It was a fitting continuation of the investment conversations he had participated in throughout the week. But the day’s final engagement would unfold in an entirely different setting.

On Saturday night, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the governor stepped onto the runway at Lagos Fashion Week, walking for Nigerian menswear designer, Ugo Monye.

For a moment, the language of economic policy, public administration and political succession gave way to the visual energy of fashion, creativity and style.

Sanwo-Olu had traded the familiar setting of official engagements for a runway shared with professional models. His appearance generated considerable attention, not least because of the contrast between the formality of his office and the unconventional setting.

But it was not without precedent. The governor had previously appeared on the Lagos Fashion Week runway in 2023.

His return in 2026 reflected a continuing interest in promoting the state’s creative industry, which has become an increasingly visible component of Lagos’ cultural identity and commercial economy.

The governor himself explained that he had stepped away from his usual official engagements to support Ugo Monye and the creative talents helping to develop Lagos as a centre for fashion and culture. And there was an interesting connection between the two events of Saturday.

At the bankers’ investiture, he had spoken about financing productive enterprises. At Lagos Fashion Week, he was participating in the public celebration of an industry whose designers, manufacturers, craftspeople and entrepreneurs also require capital, infrastructure and access to markets.

Different audiences, different environments, but a common economic thread.

Beyond the Events, the Larger Picture

Taken individually, the activities of the week might appear unrelated.

An economic summit in Abuja. A women’s conference in Victoria Island. A health insurance announcement. Meetings with shipping and development partners. A business breakfast in Lekki. A political manifesto unveiling in Iganmu. Medical and educational awards. A bankers’ investiture. A fashion runway.

Yet their combined significance lies in the range of issues that compete for the attention of a governor.

Some engagements concerned long-term economic ambitions. Others addressed immediate social needs. Some were institutional, some political, while others offered moments of human warmth and cultural participation.

There were also reminders that the ceremonial demands of public office exist alongside unresolved responsibilities. The conversations about waste management, business bottlenecks, healthcare workers’ welfare and access to finance demonstrated that the state’s ambitions remain closely tied to questions of delivery.

A busy calendar, by itself, is not a measure of governmental performance. The eventual value of public engagements lies in the decisions they produce, the policies they advance and the improvements residents experience.

Nevertheless, the six days offered an unusual window into the breadth of the governor’s public role, because by the end of the week, Sanwo-Olu had appeared before economists, investors, women leaders, political stakeholders, medical professionals, teachers, bankers and fashion enthusiasts.

Few could have imagined, at the opening of the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, that the same governor would close his week walking the runway in Lagos on Saturday night. But perhaps that was what made the itinerary so distinctive.

In one moment, he was discussing the future of African trade. In another, he was presenting flowers to his wife. Then he was making the case for a political successor, celebrating medical service, recognising a teacher’s achievement and confronting the financing needs of businesses.

And finally, there he was, on the runway, participating in the creative energy of the city he governs. Six days. Many stages. Different audiences. One remarkably varied itinerary.

For Governor Sanwo-Olu, it was a week that offered a glimpse of the demanding, occasionally unpredictable and sometimes surprisingly human dimensions of life as the governor of Lagos State.