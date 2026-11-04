LSAF Moves to Strengthen Public Art, Creative Expression in Lagos 

Determined to strengthen public art and creative expression in Nigeria, the organisers of the Lagos Street Art Festival (LSAF) have announced that the second edition of its festival will bring together art, music, culture and community in Lagos State.

According to them, building on the success of its debut, as Nigeria’s first open-air gallery, LSAF is transforming how people experience art by taking it beyond traditional gallery walls and into the heart of public life.

Organised by Inscribe Art and LASPARK, the festival scheduled for November 7, 2026, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos is a citywide celebration of public art and youth culture, turning Lagos into a living canvas for creative expression.

“We have always believed that Art shouldn’t be confined in the galleries nor museums but become more accessible to the public and it’s very encouraging to have partners such as Adidas, who share same belief help us bring the second edition to life,” said Osa Okunkpolor, widely known as Osa Seven, founding council member, Lagos street art festival..

Beyond the festival itself, LSAF is building a growing public art movement in Africa. With a focus on visibility, opportunity and education, it supports emerging artists through opportunities to showcase their work, collaborate and learn.

Its programme of mural painting, workshops and talks, alongside a digital archive of artworks created, helps preserve the stories behind the art and contributes to the evolving cultural identity of Lagos.

The Lagos Street Art Festival invites art lovers, creatives and the wider public to experience Nigeria’s first open-air gallery and be part of a movement making art more accessible, visible and connected to everyday life.

Through large-scale murals, live art, workshops and community experiences, the festival gives artists a platform to tell urban stories, connect with new audiences and transform public spaces into landmarks of creativity.

Bringing this vision to life are the festival’s sponsors and partners: Inscribe, LASPARK, adidas, Hennessy, Berger Paints, Crea8torium, British Council, Q21 Solutions, Rora, Mirus Events, WhyFinite and Osengwa. Their support is helping make Nigeria’s first open-air gallery possible, creating opportunities for artists to showcase their work, communities to engage with public art and Lagos to strengthen its position as a hub for contemporary African creativity.

This year’s edition will feature some of Nigeria’s finest hip hop music stars like Vector, Eva Alordiah and Illbliss, alongside live art battles, DJs, food and drinks, games, giveaways and other creative experiences. By bringing visual art and street culture together, LSAF offers audiences an opportunity to experience creativity beyond the conventional, in an atmosphere shaped by the energy and diversity of Lagos.

The festival builds on the success of its inaugural edition, which drew local and international attention to Lagos’s street art scene and demonstrated the power of public art to transform urban spaces. The second edition takes that vision further, strengthening the platform for creative collaboration and reinforcing the importance of partnerships in sustaining Nigeria’s growing creative ecosystem.