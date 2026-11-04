PSC Dismisses Three Senior Police Officers, Demotes 16, Sanctions 42 Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers following established cases of serious misconduct and behaviour unbecoming of officers of the law.

The Head of Protocol and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Torty Njoku Kalu, said in a statement that 16 officer were demoted, 21 received severe reprimands, while two were issued ordinary reprimands.

“Meanwhile, three officers were exonerated from wrongdoing, and some previously suspended officers were reinstated into the Force.

“The decisions were reached at the Commission’s Plenary meeting presided over by its Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), held at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, Commission’s Corporate Headquarters, Abuja,” he said.

Reaffirming the Commission’s zero tolerance for corruption, human rights abuses, meddling in land and civil matters, and other acts of misconduct in the Force, DIG Argungu assured the public of continuous speedy dispensation of disciplinary matters before the Commission.

The Chairman commended the Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline & Legal Matters, Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC, rtd), and other Board Members—including DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Hon. Justice Christine Dabup (JHC, rtd); Alhaji Abdulfatah Mohammed; Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission; and Mr. Ferdinand U. Ekpe, Director of the Police Discipline Department—for their dedication and commitment throughout the departmental, committee, and plenary considerations of the disciplinary cases and appeals.