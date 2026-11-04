Cross River 100% for Tinubu, Otu, Says Betta Edu

Co-director of the Directorate of Women Mobilisation for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Betta Edu, has said that Cross River is 100% in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and Governor Bassey Otu’s second-term ambition.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the APC campaign rally in Calabar on Monday, Dr Edu expressed confidence in the growing political strength of the APC in Cross River, insisting that the state was prepared to deliver an overwhelming electoral mandate for President Tinubu and Governor Otu in the 2027 general elections.

She described the rally as a strong manifestation of the unity, organisational capacity and political resolve of the APC in the state, noting that the impressive turnout demonstrated the party’s determination to consolidate its political gains and advance the objectives of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, the growing acceptance of the APC across Cross River reflects the people’s confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Otu, particularly their commitment to development, economic transformation and improved welfare for Nigerians.

Dr Edu emphasised that sustaining the momentum would require deliberate grassroots engagement and continuous mobilisation, urging party members, women, youths and other stakeholders to intensify community outreach, voter sensitisation and political participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

She noted that the APC’s electoral strength was anchored on unity, effective organisation and the ability to translate popular support into concrete electoral victories. She consequently charged party faithful to remain focused, united and committed to the party’s collective vision.

The high-profile rally attracted an impressive array of political leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; and the governors of Cross River, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Edo States.

Also in attendance were the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, members of the PCC, party chieftains, political stakeholders and enthusiastic supporters from across the state.

The gathering witnessed a massive demonstration of party solidarity, as supporters and political leaders reaffirmed their commitment to President Tinubu’s re-election and Governor Otu’s second-term aspiration.

The rally further underscored the APC’s determination to deepen its grassroots presence in Cross River, strengthen internal cohesion and mobilise widespread support for its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.