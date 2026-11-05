Press Week:  Abia Correspondents Chapel Trains 50 Journalists

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia



The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State, will today (November 4, 2026) kick off a three-day training for over 50 journalists and media professionals ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sponsored by the Chapel, the training programme will run till November 6 at Bishop Anthony Nwedo Pastoral Centre, BCA Road, Umuahia, as part of activities to mark the Chapel’s 2026 Press Week.

With the theme: ‘The Future of Journalism in an Era of Disinformation: Preparing Abia Media Practitioners for Democracy and the 2027 Polls’, the retreat is designed to strengthen capacity for credible, ethical and responsible election reporting.

According to a joint statement issued by the Chairman of the Chapel, Deacon Steve Oko; Secretary, Henrietta Ashikodi; Chairman of the Planning Committee, Peter Okor; and Secretary, Leonard Okachie, participants will be exposed to responsible application of AI in reporting, fact-checking and verification of political claims, ethical election coverage, media safety, hate speech, inflammatory political communication, and promotion of peaceful, credible elections.

The retreat is expected to feature distinguished resource persons, including the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Abia State, Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, and the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria, Prof. Stella Okunna.

Others are veteran journalist and former Secretary to the Abia State Government, Ralph Egbu; Chief Medical Director of Abia State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu; and digital expert, Chibueze Ukaegbu.

The statement said the keynote address would be delivered by the Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Prof. Christopher Okoro, at the grand finale, while the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Prof. Uwaoma Uche, will chair the event.

The grand finale, which will take place on November 6, will feature a political debate and manifesto presentation by National Assembly candidates from various political parties, to provide them with an opportunity to present programmes to the electorate through the Chapel’s platforms, and promote neutrality, equal media access, and issue-based engagement.

The Chapel said the programme was conceived in response to growing demands of election reporting in an era of digital manipulation, misinformation, disinformation, deepfakes, and misuse of Artificial Intelligence, noting that credible elections depend on an informed electorate and a professionally equipped media.

The event will also feature the presentation of awards to distinguished Nigerians, including the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; Prof. Nnenna Oti; and Super Eagles international, Samuel Chukwueze, for their contributions to leadership, public service, and sports.