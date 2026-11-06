NiDCOM Targets $100bn Annual Diaspora Investment, Announces November Summit

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said Nigeria could attract up to $100 billion annually in diaspora investment if the financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual resources of Nigerians living abroad are effectively harnessed.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this in Abuja while announcing the 9th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) 2026, scheduled for November 10 and 11.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented by the Acting Secretary of the commission, Hon. Abdurrahman Terab, said diaspora investment represented a major economic resource capable of accelerating Nigeria’s development and supporting the Federal Government’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

She said the diaspora community should be viewed not merely as a social group but as a strategic economic asset whose financial and professional capacities could transform critical sectors of the economy.

The summit, organised by NiDCOM in partnership with the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), will be held under the theme, ‘Bridging the Trust Gap: Connecting Diaspora Capital with Credible Home-based Opportunities.’

According to her, the 2026 edition will adopt a hybrid format, combining virtual participation through Zoom with limited physical attendance at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

She explained that the focus on trust and credible investment opportunities was informed by the need to address concerns that often discourage Nigerians abroad from investing in their home country.

Dabiri-Erewa said unlocking diaspora capital required more than showcasing investment opportunities, stressing the importance of transparency, investor protection, credible institutions, reliable information and effective regulatory frameworks.

She said the summit would provide prospective investors with direct access to government institutions, regulators, project sponsors and investment agencies to obtain practical guidance on investment procedures, compliance requirements and safeguards.

The two-day summit will feature discussions on capital market opportunities, infrastructure investment, regulatory frameworks and investor protection.

Dabiri-Erewa said the first day, November 10, would focus on Nigeria’s capital market, including available financial instruments, investment entry procedures, transparency measures, risk management and safeguards for diaspora investors.

Participating institutions are expected to include the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), alongside capital market operators and advisers.

She said the second day would focus on infrastructure opportunities and regulatory frameworks, including bankable projects, public-private partnerships and investment protection mechanisms.

Institutions expected to participate include the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

According to her, discussions would also address business registration, due diligence, anti-fraud measures and administrative reforms aimed at creating a more reliable investment environment.

The NiDCOM boss said the summit was designed to move beyond general advocacy by providing interactive question-and-answer sessions through which participants could engage directly with regulators, mortgage providers, project sponsors and verified service providers.

She explained that the physical component had been scaled down because of the forthcoming national election campaign season, but assured Nigerians abroad that the commission remained committed to promoting credible and protected investment opportunities.

Dabiri-Erewa described the 2026 summit as preparatory groundwork for the 10th anniversary edition in 2027.

She invited Nigerians in the diaspora, diaspora business groups, professionals, institutional investors, project developers and entrepreneurs to participate in the summit.

She also expressed appreciation to First Bank of Nigeria Plc and other partners for their continued support in connecting Nigerians abroad with investment opportunities at home.

She said the ultimate objective was to build secure, transparent and profitable investment pathways through which diaspora capital could contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s sustainable economic development.