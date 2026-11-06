PCC Resolves 16,237 Complaints in Enugu in Nine Months

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has resolved 16,237 complaints in Enugu State between January and September 2026, out of the 45,721 cases received during the period.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of Enugu State, Edith Okoli, disclosed this Friday, during a press briefing in Enugu to mark the commission’s 51st anniversary in Nigeria.

Okoli, who described the commission as Nigeria’s Ombudsman, said 29,484 complaints were still under investigation, adding that the complaints bordered on non-payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, wrongful dismissal, land disputes, landlord-tenant disagreements, unpaid entitlements, abuse of office and other forms of administrative injustices.

“At the commission, we continue to provide citizens with an avenue to seek redress against perceived injustice by government institutions, public officials and private organisations without paying any fee,” she said.

Highlighting its achievements in Enugu State, Okoli said the commission had facilitated the recovery of unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities for several complainants, as well as the reinstatement and settlement of wrongful dismissal cases.

She also listed the peaceful resolution of land and family disputes through mediation, intervention in cases of abuse of office and denial of rights, and improved responses from government agencies to its investigations.

“Our interventions have also helped many aggrieved individuals obtain redress without resorting to prolonged and expensive court processes,” she said.

Okoli added that the commission has also conducted public enlightenment campaigns in markets, schools and communities to educate residents about their rights and available avenues for seeking redress.