2027: Fubara Tasks Corps Members on Credible Elections, Nation-building

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to justify the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians through active participation in ensuring credible 2027 general election and contributing meaningfully to national development.

Fubara gave the charge on Friday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area, while declaring open the 2026 Batch C Stream II orientation course.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Promise Oguzie, urged the corps members to reciprocate the hospitality and goodwill of Rivers people by serving with dedication, patriotism and selflessness.

He assured them that his administration remained committed to prioritising their security and welfare, stressing that they must leave the state better than they met it.

“Repay the trust reposed in you by contributing your quota meaningfully to the success of the 2027 general election and the overall development of our nation,” Fubara charged.

Earlier, the Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Moses Oleghe, disclosed that the state had received the largest number of corps members in its history, attributing the development to the attractive welfare packages provided for serving youths.

However, Oleghe raised concerns over overstretched accommodation facilities, appealing to the state government to expedite action on the construction of the approved 1,000-capacity hostels for male and female corps members.

The NYSC coordinator also charged the corps members to uphold neutrality, patriotism, integrity, honesty and transparency in the discharge of their responsibilities, particularly as ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2027 elections.

He said their conduct would be critical to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring the emergence of credible leadership.

A total of 4,485 corps members deployed in Rivers State were sworn in by Justice Victor Ugorji, who represented the Chief Judge of the state.