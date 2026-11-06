NAF Recovers Cockpit Voice Recorder from Crashed ATR-42 Aircraft

*As recovery, investigation continue in Igbokoda

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded further progress in the recovery and investigation of the ATR-42 aircraft accident in Igbokoda, Ondo State, with the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), which technical teams from the NAF and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) have confirmed to be intact.

Part of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), commonly referred to as the black box, was also recovered, while efforts to locate and retrieve the remaining portion are ongoing.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains have also been recovered.

“Operations are ongoing in the challenging swamp terrain, with teams working to retrieve outstanding components and facilitate the necessary technical examinations. The investigation is being conducted with due diligence to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based findings.

“The recovery process also involves careful attention to the proper handling of human remains, with the Directorate of Identification and Classification (DIC) undertaking the necessary procedures for their proper identification,” the statement said.

Ejodame said the NAF had maintained engagement with the families of the victims, recognising their need for information and support.

“Engagement with relevant authorities on environmental concerns raised by the host community also remains an important part of the broader response,” he said.

While acknowledging the public’s concern and interest, the NAF appealed for continued patience and understanding, noting that these critical processes require time, careful coordination and professional attention.

He said the ultimate objective was not only to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident but also to draw the necessary lessons to strengthen flight safety, enhance ongoing air power operations and further safeguard the lives of personnel and citizens.