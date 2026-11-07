Gov Aliyu Gifts Corps Members N30,000 Each, Double State Allowance 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reviewed the state allowance for corps members serving in the state from N10,000 to N20,000, representing a 100 per cent increase. The governor also gifted each corps member currently in camp the sum of N30,000.

Aliyu announced the gesture yesterday at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, College of Administration, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 corps members posted to the state.

At the request of the State Coordinator, the governor also donated a brand new Toyota Hilux to the scheme to enable effective supervision of corps members, especially in terrains where small vehicles cannot access.

He promised to provide five cows daily for the feeding of corps members in camp. He also directed the Director of the school to address the problem of electricity and water supply in the camp.

Aliyu noted that the role of corps members in promoting national integration and unity cannot be over-emphasised.

He explained that the state government has spent over N1 billion on the renovation and upgrading of the Permanent Orientation Camp at Wamakko, adding that work at the site is now about 90 per cent completed.

He maintained that the security and welfare of corps members will remain a top priority, and urged corps employers, government agencies and ministries not to reject any corps member posted to them.

He said a committee would be set up for the implementation of the new allowance.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Tyoyer Gabriel Ter, thanked the governor for the benevolent gesture.

He said based on the governor’s consistent support for corps members in the state, he would soon be honoured as the best NYSC-friendly governor.

Ter also thanked His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for his fatherly role in providing bulls for corps members at every orientation camp, in addition to giving awards to the two best corps members at every passing-out parade.

He appreciated the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other paramilitary agencies, Man O’ War and some philanthropists for their contributions to the success of the camp.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, represented by Justice Muhammad A. Sambo, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.