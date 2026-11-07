Abia Moves to Harness AGOA’s Benefits, Hosts 1st Africando Conference in Umuahia

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As part of efforts at harnessing the United States economic development programme, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the Abia State Government has announced the hosting of the 2026 African Diaspora Conference and Expo (Africando).

The conference scheduled for November 17-19, at the state capital, Umuahia, is expected to bring together African and US businessmen and women, educators, government policymakers and administrators, trade and investment experts, bankers and representatives from international organisations, with the aim of improving trade and expanding markets for African products in the international marketplace.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti, Mr. Caleb Ajagba, attributed the choice of Abia State as host of the Africando, to the transformation of the state to an industrial hub, in the current administration.

He recall that Governor Otti, on assumption of office decided to prioritize the issue of infrastructure, security, power supply, manpower development and entrepreneurial capacity in other to exploit the potentials of the state and people of Abia.

According to the Chief of Staff, Abia’s manufacturing base, particularly in Aba, offered opportunities for international business partnerships and investment.

Stating that, “Aba is a place where anything can be manufactured”, Ajagba disclosed that Africando aims to provide necessary resources to small and medium scale businesses.

The Chief of Staff added that besides making funds available for acquisition of equipment, the Otti’s administration had put in place policies and programmes that would create an international market for products.

He disclosed that the government as part of measures at encouraging participation at the conference has made registration easy for those interested.

Ajagba also promised that the state government would work with the organisers to ensure the conference delivered practical economic benefits to businesses and the state.

Also speaking, the President, Foundation for Democracy in Africa, Mr. Fred Oladeinde, disclosed that plans were underway to establish a trade centre and civil society network to facilitate access to international markets, investment opportunities and business partnerships for local enterprises.

According to him, the proposed platforms would work with the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs and other partners to strengthen trade connections.

Oladeinde said manufacturers and entrepreneurs in Aba, a major commercial and manufacturing centre, stood to benefit from improved access to markets across Nigeria and West Africa.

He added that the initiative would support advocacy for a long-term extension of the AGOA, following its reported two-year extension to December 2028.

Oladeinde said the expo’s theme, ‘Deepening U.S – Africa Commercial Ties in the Area of AfCFTA and AGOA’, would provide an opportunity to examine how existing trade frameworks could translate into greater commercial opportunities for African businesses.

He said discussions would cover eight sectors, including agriculture, consumer goods, financial services, insurance and healthcare.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that outstanding Africans would also receive the Medal of Glory Award during the event.

Also, the proposed trade centre and civil society network are expected to be unveiled during the three-day expo in Umuahia.