Navy Sustains Zero Piracy Incidents in One Year, Secures Nine Convictions of Crude Oil Thieves

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has said that between November 2025 and November 2026, it sustained Nigeria’s zero-piracy status and secured nine convictions for offences relating to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The Service also disclosed that, within the period under review, it deactivated 168 illegal refining sites, destroyed 363 dugout pits, arrested 259 suspects and seized four vessels suspected of involvement in crude oil theft.

The Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, in a statement marking Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abba’s first year in office, further revealed that the Service recovered over 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products within the year.

Folorunsho said the Nigerian Navy recorded significant operational, infrastructural and institutional achievements during Vice Admiral Idi Abba’s first year as Chief of the Naval Staff, strengthening its contribution to maritime security, the protection of national assets and national development.

He said, “A major operational initiative was the activation of Operation Delta Sentinel in January 2026 to strengthen efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes. The Navy also commissioned three high-speed patrol vessels, NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila and NNS Gurara, in June 2026 to enhance maritime surveillance, operational reach and response capabilities.

“The Service also advanced infrastructure development and personnel welfare through the construction and commissioning of over 36 projects, including accommodation, medical, office and multipurpose facilities. In addition, it commenced the development of a 200-bed Reference Hospital at Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja. Through the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects (CNS-SIQIP) and other community initiatives, the Navy completed over 93 community development projects.”

These projects, he said, included 18 solar-powered boreholes, the renovation of 11 school buildings, the construction and equipping of 11 healthcare centres, and the provision of electricity infrastructure in three communities.

“On human capacity development, the Nigerian Navy graduated and inducted its inaugural batch of 328 Nigerian Navy Marines. The personnel were deployed to reinforce ongoing operations, particularly against asymmetric threats in northern Nigeria, while training for a second batch continued,” the Naval Spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the Navy strengthened regional maritime cooperation through its participation in exercises, including Obangame Express 2026, Coastal Grip 2, Grand African Nemo 2026 and Crocodile Lift.