Navy Rescues Seven Victims of Bayelsa Boat Mishap, Uncovers 117,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with local divers and members of the Abedigbene Fishing Community, has rescued seven passengers following a boat mishap in the waters around Abedigbene, in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Yenagoa to Akassa, which reportedly had eight people on board.

“Following a distress report from a local fisherman, personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso, deployed at Labrador Lagosgbene Houseboat, promptly mobilised to the scene and commenced search and rescue operations with the support of local divers and community members.

“The rescued passengers included the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr Ebieri Jones, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and five other passengers,” Captain Folorunsho said in the statement.

He said the survivors were taken to the houseboat, where they received first aid, with preliminary assessments indicating that none had sustained visible injuries.

He, however, regretted that one passenger, identified as a police officer, remained missing, while search and rescue efforts continued to locate the officer.

He said, “On 6 November 2026, the Commissioner and the six other survivors were conveyed to Yenagoa to reunite with their respective families.

The Commanding Officer of FOB Formoso commended the personnel for their prompt response and professionalism, while acknowledging the invaluable support of the local divers and host community.

Captain Folorunsho noted that the successful rescue further highlighted the importance of collaboration between security agencies and coastal communities in strengthening maritime safety and protecting lives.

Meanwhile, the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny deactivated three illegal refining sites in Awokiri Community, Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, uncovering approximately 117,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

The naval spokesperson said the operation was conducted following credible intelligence indicating the activation of new illegal refining sites in the area.

“During the operation, the naval team discovered 16 dugout pits, nine of which contained approximately 115,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil. An additional storage tank contained about 2,000 litres, bringing the total volume to approximately 117,000 litres. Four other pits contained water, while three were freshly excavated. The identified sites, pits and products were handled in accordance with extant regulations.”

Folorunsho said the operation underscored the Nigerian Navy’s sustained commitment to combating crude oil theft and illegal bunkering through intelligence-driven operations.

He added that by dismantling illegal refining infrastructure and disrupting criminal networks, the Service continued to protect critical oil and gas assets and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.