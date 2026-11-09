Kwara APC Flays Saraki, Popoola Over Alleged Attempt to Rewrite Offa Robbery History

* Says 33 victims’ families deserve respect

Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned what it described as insensitive and reckless the statement by the Kwara South Senatorial District candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saheed Popoola, to rewrite the history of the 2018 Offa robbery, which claimed 33 lives.

Popoola had, at the weekend, admitted that he deliberately linked the incident in which people including policemen were killed to former Senate President Bukola Saraki to settle political scores.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat on Monday in Ilorin, the APC state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Olawale Babatunde, insisted that convict Akinnibosun and other criminals, according to court evidence, linked Saraki to Offa robbery case.

The party’s spokesman said the convicted armed robbers had, in their statements and evidence presented before the court, allegedly linked Saraki to the incident.

The APC further alleged that Yusuf Abdulwahab, a former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed, had made a statement to the police linking Saraki to the case, which was subsequently tendered and admitted as evidence in court.

“Whether Saraki likes it or not, he is accessory before and after the fact. The vehicles and arms were given at his instance (without which they couldn’t have attempted a robbery) and the vehicle (instrument of crime) was hidden at Government House in Ilorin after the robbery operation and later moved to the Ministry of Environment under their watch. The number plate (SARAKI) on the vehicle and their photographs together, some at the Saraki daughter’s wedding, all established a strong link with the criminals.

“In fact, some of the armed robbers were arrested wearing clothes (asoebi) commemorating the wedding of Saraki’s child. These are boys that are very well known to Saraki and were in Saraki’s entourage when he went to pay a condolence visit to Offa following the armed robbery incident,” he explained.

He argued that the recent comments attributed to Popoola could not invalidate the judicial proceedings or the evidence considered by the court.

“The purport of Popoola’s statement is not lost on the people of Offa and Kwara State. A man who shamelessly admitted to lying on a matter of such magnitude and consequence has simply told the people that he lacks any credibility and is not worthy of their trust. He may well wake up tomorrow and do worst things.

“Saraki may want to feed the national audience with distorted facts, but the people of Kwara State know the truth because they lived through the dark days under Saraki’s leadership when thugs took control and were often on rampage across the state. It is naive for Saraki to think that a volte face by the characterless Saheed Popoola or his ilk will upturn the well-documented verdict of history on how he enabled the armed robbers,” Babatunde said.

He urged residents of Kwara, particularly those in Offa and Kwara South, to consider the importance of integrity and public trust in choosing their representatives.

The party also expressed confidence in Offa’s continued support for the APC, describing the community as historically progressive and politically conscious.

“Offa had played a significant role in the emergence of the APC-led government in Kwara State and would not abandon the party because of political campaigns or visits by influential personalities,” he added.

Corroborating, the APC Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, described the development as unfortunate and inhuman, noting that the victims left behind children, wives, parents and other family members who were still living with the consequences of the tragedy.

“I think it is rather inhuman and disturbing that an experienced politician who is looking for votes can play with people’s lives as it is now. The 33 people who lost their lives still have family members living. Some of them have children, wives and parents. How would they feel with this kind of statement coming around this time?”

“That statement was carelessly made. Only God knows what some other people will be thinking at this time. It is rather unfortunate. We should not use everything in politics to make sure that we cause havoc to our people,” Samari added.

He noted that the robbery case had already been determined by a competent court and that attempts to introduce alternative narratives would not change the judgment.

Samari asked security forces to charge Popoola for the reckless statement against a case already decided by court.

“As a party, we think we need to address it. A judgment has already been given. The storytelling is immaterial, but I think it is being said to make sure they provoke people,” he said.