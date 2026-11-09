Makinde Unveils ‘Reset Agenda’ in Jos, Vows Nigeria Will Work for All

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has pledged to restore peace, security and economic prosperity across Nigeria, declaring that his administration would implement a “Reset Agenda” designed to make the country work for all citizens.

Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State, Makinde identified security as a critical component of his vision for national renewal, arguing that lasting peace would unlock economic opportunities, particularly in the tourism sector.

He said Plateau State had the potential to reclaim its place as one of Nigeria’s foremost tourist destinations once insecurity was effectively addressed.

According to him, increased tourist activity would stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities for young people and improve livelihoods across the state.

He urged party supporters to take the campaign message to their respective polling units, stressing that elections are won at the grassroots level.

“If Nigeria is not working for you, then let us reset. When we reset Nigeria, we will have a Nigeria that will work for everybody,” he told supporters.

The APM presidential standard-bearer also accused the ruling establishment of appropriating elements of his party’s campaign message.

Referring to what he described as recently unveiled government reform initiatives, Makinde argued that the administration had adopted concepts similar to the APM’s ‘Reset Agenda’ after initially dismissing them.

“They are now talking about reforms and a Nigeria that works for everybody. The question is, what have they been doing over the last three years?” he asked, maintaining that the country had been governed in a manner that benefited only a privileged few.

Calling for political change, he urged voters to reject what he termed an oppressive system and support the APM in the next general election.

He said the party was committed to building an inclusive nation that would serve the interests of present and future generations.

Earlier, National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, called on Nigerians to embrace what he described as a movement for national rebirth, urging citizens to support the party’s vision for political and social transformation.

Addressing party faithful at the rally, Dantalle said Plateau State deserved to regain its reputation as a land of peace, tranquillity and tourism, lamenting that years of insecurity and instability had damaged the state’s image and economic prospects.

He portrayed the APM as a vehicle for restoring hope and accountability in governance, presenting the party as an alternative to what he described as a corrupt and ineffective political order.

Emphasising his identification with ordinary Nigerians, Dantalle said his political engagement was rooted in the interests of the people rather than personal wealth or privilege.

The party chairman urged supporters to remain committed to grassroots mobilisation and the promotion of the APM’s message across communities, insisting that meaningful political change could only come through broad-based participation and voter engagement.

The rally attracted party supporters from across Plateau State and formed part of the APM’s efforts to consolidate support in the North-central region ahead of the presidential election.

Both Makinde and Dantalle maintained that the party’s ‘Reset Agenda’ offers a pathway towards security, economic growth and national unity.