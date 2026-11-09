  • Monday, 9th November, 2026

Troops Eliminate 58 Terrorists Across Nigeria, Arrest 92 Criminals in One Week

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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Military said troops deployed to different theatres of operation across the federation successfully repelled terrorist attacks and eliminated more than 58 terrorist fighters.

The troops also arrested 92 criminals and rescued a total of 44 kidnap victims between 30 October and 5 November 2026.

In his weekly update on the operational activities of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the federation, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said: “In Kogi State, troops overran kidnappers’ hideouts in Edimogbo and Obele forests, capturing weapons and other items from the criminals’ enclaves. Similarly, sustained operations in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger States, as well as Abia and Anambra States, led to the rescue of several kidnapped victims, including a baby.

“In the North-East, the continued surrender of terrorists and their families further indicates the impact of sustained military pressure on the terrorists.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commends the courage, resilience and sacrifices of troops in the various theatres of operation.

General Oluyede, also urged Nigerians to deny criminals access to logistics and other forms of support, and to shun mob action, misinformation and the spread of disinformation.

He also urged troops to remain vigilant, disciplined and combat-ready at all times, stressing that the adversary remains dangerous even when wounded or under pressure.

He also honoured the memory of the officer and soldier who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, alongside the civilian hunter who lost his life while supporting the troops. He assured their families that their sacrifices would remain indelible in the nation’s memory.

He wished the wounded personnel a speedy and full recovery.

The CDS equally appreciated the contributions of other security agencies while emphasising the need for sustained collaboration, effective intelligence-sharing and coordinated operational planning to consolidate the gains recorded.

“The AFN, therefore, remains resolute in its constitutional responsibility and will sustain the current operational momentum, working in synergy with relevant stakeholders until lasting peace, security and stability are restored across the country,” General Onoja concluded.

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