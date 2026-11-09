South African-Based Nigerian Lawyer Bags Entrepreneurship Excellence Award in Egypt

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The 2026 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Anyiam Attorney Inc. Barrister Johnson Anyiam (LLB Wits) with a prestigious Entrepreneurship Excellence Award held in New Cairo, Egypt.

The award was presented during the festival’s third edition, which took place from November 6 to 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel, New Cairo, under the patronage of His Excellency, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt.

Held under the theme, “The World We Help to Create,” the 2026 festival brought together prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, policymakers and development experts from across Africa and other parts of the world in what was described as one of the biggest gatherings of its kind.

Barrister Anyiam received the international recognition in acknowledgement of his contributions to enterprise development, legal advocacy for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and youth empowerment across Africa.

Significantly, the honour comes against the backdrop of his recent humanitarian intervention involving Nigerians stranded in South Africa following anti-immigrant protests. Through his advocacy and intervention, Anyiam reportedly sponsored and facilitated efforts towards the repatriation of thousands of affected Nigerians.

His involvement in the humanitarian initiative further underscores his commitment to the welfare, dignity and protection of Nigerians, particularly those confronted with difficult circumstances outside their homeland.

The Entrepreneurship Excellence Award was presented at the Global Entrepreneurs Award Gala, one of the festival’s 12 flagship activities. Other major attractions included pitch competitions, investment deal rooms, exhibitions and high-level conferences designed to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, investment opportunities and cross-border business partnerships.

One of the major highlights of this year’s gathering was the formal appointment of Africa’s foremost industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, as Grand Patron of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026, in recognition of his immense contributions to entrepreneurship, industrialisation and economic transformation across the continent.

Dangote also featured prominently among the festival’s leading keynote personalities, alongside Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and renowned international business speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo.

The gathering equally attracted ministers, ambassadors, development finance leaders, top investors and other influential personalities from Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Diamond Brothers International, Chief Uchenna Anozie, alongside the organisation’s leadership, demonstrated institutional solidarity with the festival through a delegation led by distinguished GEF community leader, Dr. Francis Igbo (BSc, MBA, PhD), Chief Executive Officer of Target Laboratories Pty Ltd and a Board Member of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival.

Other members of the delegation included Mr. Abba Amarachukwu (NCE, BSc, BA Hons, MA), Chief Executive Officer of A-Squared Biotech Pty Ltd; and Patron, Don Richard Madu (BA Hons, MEcon), alongside other business leaders and investors.

The international recognition also attracted commendations from prominent personalities and associates of the award recipient.

In a congratulatory message, Chief Chuks Chilaka, immediate past Special Adviser on Political Matters IV to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and Shared Prosperity Coordinator and Renewed Hope Ambassador of Okirikanwenkwo Ward, applauded Anyiam for the distinguished honour.

Chilaka described the recognition as a worthy acknowledgement of Anyiam’s professional contributions and growing impact beyond Nigeria, expressing confidence that the award would further inspire him to pursue greater accomplishments.

Similarly, Okenze Ugochukwu Achonye, Mayor of Prestige Brothers International, congratulated the recipient, describing him as deserving of the international recognition.

Other prominent members of Diamond Brothers International who expressed solidarity and felicitated with Anyiam included the Vice Mayor, Hon. Sir Theo Mmeremukwu; Secretary-General, Henry Osuagwu; National Lord, High Chief Chidiebere Ewurum; Duke Chijioke Nwanneri; Chancellors, Chidi Anyanwu and Douglas Alozie; and Founders Charles Nzeribe, Bobo Ukiwe, Ugochukwu Ebere, Izu Okoro, Bruno Oparaocha and Chinasa Osuala.

Also among the well-wishers were Elders Chimezie Njoku, Kingsley Umuzo, Timothy Benson, Chuks Udoye, Bernard Njoku and Anthony Ikeh (Paw Paw), alongside members of the House of Patrons, including Okwukwe Amaefula, Steve Iwu, and Paschal Davis.

The wider Diamond Brothers International family also joined in celebrating the achievement. Members included Hon. Ifeanyi Udenyi, PRO; Hon. Chinedu Egbujor; Hon. Melvin Oyedu, FS; Hon. Chinedu Nnabuke; Hon. Chidibum Diala; Hon. Godwin Eneh; Hon. Onyeizu Onyekachi; Hon. Promise Anoruo; Hon. Ifeanyi Chianumba, ASG; Hon. Eze Anumudu; Hon. Ben Nwude; Hon. VME Dennis Okpara; Hon. Patron Jude Nwosu; Hon. Chibuzor Ozuomba; Hon. Iyke Uchendu; Hon. High Chief Uche A. Uche; Hon. Princewill Nwachukwu; and Hon. Fred Agudike Onwa.

Other members who identified with the celebration included Hon. Henry Chigere, Hon. Barr. Odira Mwim, Hon. Michael Aloma, Hon. Ugochukwu Amarakuo, Hon. Uche Benedict, Hon. Eze Paul Uche, Hon. Emeka Tolefe, Hon. Chinedu Ohiaeni, Hon. Barr. Tony, Hon. Azuka Obeleugo, Hon. Obinna Onuwa, Hon. Onyemauche Amadi, Hon. Kelvin Okwuibe, Hon. Elder Edison Abel, Hon. Sixtus Nwannewuihe, Hon. Emeka Obidimma, Hon. Emeka Anyiam, Hon. Uche Ikpeama, Hon. Ikechukwu Nnabuenyi, Hon. Wence Ibeh, Hon. Deacon Christian, Hon. Vincent Ezeh, Hon. Elder Chima Tasie, Hon. T.J. Ehirim, Hon. Kingsley Onukaogu, Hon. Reginald Mbaegbu, Hon. F/der Udemezue, Hon. Rowland Ogbonna, Hon. Stanley Ibeh, Hon. Madukuife Onyekachi, Hon. Kingsley Uzoeshi, Hon. Oluchi Uzoma, Hon. Sunday Ezeh, Hon. Damian Ibeh, Ugochukwu Murphy, Agim Emmanuel, Kachi Adiba and Jamino Njoku.

Barrister Anyiam’s recognition at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival places another spotlight on Nigerian professionals making contributions to enterprise development, humanitarian advocacy and the advancement of business opportunities across Africa.