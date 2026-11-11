Stanbic IBTC Upgrades Enugu School with Classrooms, 20-Computer Laboratory

Funmi Ogundare

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has renovated classrooms and administrative offices, installed a 20-computer laboratory and constructed modern sanitation facilities at New Haven Secondary School Enugu State, as part of efforts to improve access to quality education and digital learning across Nigeria.

The intervention, implemented under the financial institution’s Adopt-A-School initiative, also includes the provision of classroom furniture, a mini-library, a volleyball court and the planting of 60 trees within the school premises.

The facilities were recently handed over at a ceremony attended by representatives of the financial institution and the school community.

The upgraded classrooms, each designed to accommodate up to 40 students, are expected to improve teaching and learning outcomes for more than 500 students and staff.

The computer laboratory, equipped with 20 computers and dedicated workstations, is also expected to provide students with greater access to technology and practical digital skills needed for academic development and future career opportunities.

The Head, Commercial Banking South, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Nnaemeka Obasi, who represented the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering future leaders through education.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we firmly believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our nation. By providing our students with the right tools and a conducive learning environment, we are nurturing the innovators, leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

“This achievement represents another step forward in our commitment to transforming educational landscapes across Nigeria. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that all students have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” he said.

The initiative, he added, also seeks to promote students’ intellectual and physical development through the establishment of a mini-library to encourage reading culture and independent research.

Similarly, the construction of a volleyball court is expected to promote physical fitness, teamwork and students’ overall well-being, while the planting of 60 trees is aimed at encouraging environmental sustainability and awareness.

New Haven Secondary School is the 11th institution to benefit from Stanbic IBTC’s Adopt-A-School initiative, which focuses on improving educational infrastructure and creating conducive learning environments in schools across the country.

Nwokocha said the programme reflects its commitment to corporate social responsibility and supporting Nigeria’s educational development through targeted interventions designed to promote sustainable growth.