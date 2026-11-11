Enugu PDP Guber Candidate Links Hunger to Rising Criminality

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Uche Nnaji, has linked the rising cases of criminality in the state to worsening economic hardship.

Nnaji, who spoke during a consultative visit to Enugu indigenes resident in Aba, Abia State Tuesday, alleged that economic activities in some rural markets had declined, with traders operating at night to avoid taxation.

In a statement issued by his media campaign team, the candidate said the situation reflected the economic difficulties confronting residents.

“So many people do not know what is happening. Markets in the villages have closed, with traders now coming out only at night to avoid paying taxes,” he said.

He also expressed concern over what he described as a resurgence of night-time robbery, alleging that criminals had resorted to breaking into homes to steal food and other basic valuables.

“Criminals have returned to operating between midnight and 4am, breaking into homes to steal food and other basic valuables. This reflects the severe level of hunger in the state and the economic hardship confronting our residents,” he added.

On his economic plans, Nnaji promised to establish three major manufacturing industries within his first two years in office if elected in 2027.

He said his proposed industrialisation drive would focus on processing local raw materials, particularly coal and iron ore deposits in areas including Awhum, Nachi and Nsukka.

He said the plan was aimed at creating employment opportunities and expanding economic activities in the state.