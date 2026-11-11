Ogun 2027: Adeola Pledges to Prioritise Rural Development

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has pledged to prioritise rural development across Ogun State if elected governor, assuring residents of sustained efforts to improve road infrastructure, address electricity, and other challenges in communities across the state.

Adeola gave the assurance while addressing stakeholders at a strategic town hall meeting held at the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

At the event, he also announced plans to distribute 150 transformers across the local government areas as part of an empowerment programme scheduled to happen in the coming weeks.

The senator identified several roads and community infrastructure projects in Ado-Odo/Ota that require attention, including Captain Davies Road, Ejila Awori Community; Paramole Road; Alapoti/Isaga-Oluwo/Adie Owe axis; Ben Pako Adefarati Road; Dagboro Phase 2 Road; Obasanjo–Eledi–Ijagba Road; Owode–Ado Road; Igbodogun Road; Atan Market Road; Ere Road Phase 2; Gasline; Esuyago; Isalu Road; Ejila Awori Leadership Road; Adelemo Tarmac Road; Ayinde Isikilu Street and Ultra-modern Market, and Oja Ota Market.

Adeola noted that rural development would receive his full attention, noting that deliberate and coordinated efforts were needed to address the infrastructure gaps affecting communities across the state.

He urged residents and stakeholders to support his vision for the state, assuring them of his commitment to delivering development that responds to the needs of communities across Ogun State.

He further assured residents that if elected governor, he would work towards ensuring that access to electric transformers would no longer remain a recurring challenge for any local government area in the state.

“I am going to give 100 per cent attention to rural development across the length and breadth of the state. This issue will continue to come up for discussion, but we must make a conscious and concerted effort to address the challenges of rural development. I give you that assurance as your representative,” he said.

His latest commitments are built on previous infrastructure interventions facilitated by the Senator across Ogun State, including the inauguration of 23 constituency projects in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA in January 2025.

The projects included road construction, three blocks of 24 classrooms, and an ICT centre at Sango Ota High School, primary healthcare centres in Iyesi and Itele, and market facilities in Ota and Ado.