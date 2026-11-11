Stallion Group,  Access Bank Partner on Vehicle Ownership

Sunday Okobi

The Stallion Group has partnered with Access Bank, part of Access Holdings, to make vehicle ownership more accessible. The partnership, according to both parties, brings 10 exclusive automotive brands and 72 models within reach of customers.

They said, in a statement, that through Access Bank’s AutoFest initiative, eligible buyers can access financing of up to 90 per cent of their chosen vehicle’s value, with a minimum 10 per cent equity contribution for individuals and 20 to 30 per cent for Fleet Financing.

The statement added that delivery may be possible within 72 hours after Equity Contribution, subject to credit approval and completion of documentation.

“With more than 50 years in the automotive industry, Stallion Group brings an established portfolio of international brands, exclusive manufacturer relationships and extensive customer support capabilities to the partnership.

The offering extends beyond vehicle sales. Customers can access professional servicing, optimised cost of ownership, genuine spare parts, dedicated body shop facilities, manufacturer warranties of up to six years on eligible vehicles, and electric vehicle battery warranties of up to eight years, subject to manufacturer terms and conditions,” the statement added.

It stated further that its flexible repayment options extending beyond four years have given individuals and businesses the opportunity to acquire vehicles without paying the full purchase price upfront.

“The partnership combines Stallion Group’s automotive heritage and after-sales infrastructure with the financial strength and reach of one of Africa’s largest banking groups. Ten brands, 72 models of up to 90 percent financing with potential delivery in 72 hours,” it added.