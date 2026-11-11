Mohammed Confirms Former Bauchi NUJ Chairman, Sambo,  Substantive MD of BATV

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has confirmed former state NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Idris Usman Sambo, as the substantive managing director of the Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV).

The confirmation of the appointment was conveyed in an official letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, and made available to journalists yesterday.

The statement said it was based on the recognition of Sambo’s impressive educational qualifications, wealth of professional experience, meritorious record of service, and profound understanding of media operations in Bauchi State.

According to the statement, “Alhaji Idris Usman Sambo is an accomplished media professional with considerable experience in the state’s media industry.

He previously served as the managing director of the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and also as the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), positions through which he demonstrated professional competence and commitment to the development of journalism in the state and Nigeria in general.

Governor Mohammed expressed confidence that his wealth of experience, administrative expertise and intimate knowledge of the state media landscape would contribute significantly to repositioning BATV for greater efficiency, professionalism, and improved service delivery.

He charged the new managing director to bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the institution’s operational capacity, promoting responsible journalism, embracing innovation, and ensuring that BATV continues to serve as a credible platform for information dissemination, public enlightenment, and education.

The governor further called on the management and staff of the Bauchi State Television Authority, as well as other stakeholders in the media industry, to extend their full cooperation and support to the new managing director to enable him to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Governor Mohammed congratulated Sambo on his well-deserved appointment and wished him a successful and rewarding tenure.