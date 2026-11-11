Ejiogu, Emeruem, Okoye Optimistic as  PDP Flags Off Okigwe Zone Campaign

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Sunday formally flagged off its campaign for the Imo North senatorial district, also known as Okigwe Zone, with the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, declaring the area fertile ground for the party regardless of how the 2027 elections turn out.

The event doubled as a show of endorsement by party faithful for the PDP’s candidates, led by the senatorial candidate, Chief Mike Ejiogu, and House of Representatives candidates, Ikenna Emeruem (Okigwe South) and Chief Chris Onye (Okigwe North).

Anyanwu, who is also the party’s leader in the Southeast, urged residents to turn out in large numbers for the PDP. He described the three candidates as a formidable team capable of “liberating” the zone, citing their pedigree and credentials as setting them apart from rivals and making the party the favourite in the zone.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters, Ejiogu said he was seeking office to drive the zone’s transformation through legislation, focusing on job creation, infrastructure, human capital development and welfare support for vulnerable households.

He expressed concern over hunger, poverty and deprivation in the area, and pledged to ensure that opportunities attracted through government channels reach the grassroots.

Ejiogu, a real estate developer, industrialist and philanthropist, said his election would allow him to expand his long-running community development work, including youth and women empowerment, support for vulnerable families, and youth mentorship.

Emeruem, a lawyer, expressed confidence that the party would win in Okigwe South and across the zone. He said his candidacy was driven by a desire to serve, and urged residents not to miss the opportunity to support him and the PDP.

Onye said he was ready to give Okigwe North a quality of representation it had not previously enjoyed, promising to be accessible and responsive to constituents’ needs.

Candidates for the Imo State House of Assembly also flagged off their campaigns. They are Hon. Uchenna Anyanwu (Ehime Mbano), Chinonyerem Ajaelu (Ihitte-Uboma), Hon. Godson Anyaeze (Obowo), Hon. Chima Iwundu (Isiala Mbano), Hon. Jude Obidiaku (Onuimo), and Hon. Anayo Offor (Okigwe).

The highlight of the event was the presentation of party flags to the candidates by Anyanwu.

Party leaders at the national, zonal, and state levels who attended the event included the National Youth Leader, Bala Aboki; Imo West senatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri; Imo East senatorial candidate, Prince Eze Madumere; Southeast Zonal Secretary, Hon. Mike Ahumibe; and state Chairman, Hon. Austine Nwachukwu.

Also present were the Southeast Zonal Ex-Officio, Mrs. Esther Aguwamba; state Secretary, Gerry Ogoko; state Auditor, Hon. Damian Ogu; state Vice Chairman (Owerri Zone), Hon. Geoffrey Ihentuge; state Financial Secretary, High Chief Osondu; state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Lancelot Obiaku; state Youth Leader, Hon. Eburuaja Ndubueze; state Organising Secretary, Felix Nwosu; state Woman Leader, Mrs. Edith Nwachi; and state Vice Chairman (Okigwe Zone) and Chairman of the Campaign Council, Hon. Emeka Ubenwunne.