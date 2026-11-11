US, Russia, France Visit Nigeria House In New York As Jimoh Ibrahim Seeks Support For Security Council Bid

*US makes second visit in two months as Nigerian envoy canvasses support for UN reforms

The United States, Russia and France have visited Nigeria’s Permanent Mission House in New York in separate diplomatic engagements on the same day, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to secure international support for its aspiration to occupy a seat on the United Nations Security Council next year.

The visits provided an opportunity for Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, to advance the country’s diplomatic interests and strengthen its engagement with influential global powers.

According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Mission at the United Nations, the United States visit was particularly significant, marking the second time American officials had visited Nigeria House in New York within two months.

During the engagement with Ambassador Melanie Higgins , the United States Adviser on African Affairs, Ibrahim made a direct appeal for Washington’s support for Nigeria’s Security Council ambition.

“Nigeria needs your support to be at the United Nations Security Council next year,” Ibrahim told the American diplomat.

He also assured Higgins that Nigeria would support reforms at the United Nations, emphasising the country’s commitment to strengthening multilateral institutions and promoting a more representative, inclusive and effective global governance system.

Ibrahim, who chairs the United Nations Committee on Budget and Administration, received representatives of Russia and the United States at Nigeria’s Mission House on the same day, while France also featured in the diplomatic engagements.

The engagements underscore Nigeria’s determination to deepen diplomatic relations with influential members of the international community and build strategic partnerships in pursuit of a stronger voice in global affairs.

Nigeria’s Security Council ambition is anchored on its strategic importance in Africa, contributions to international peacekeeping operations, regional leadership and longstanding participation in multilateral diplomacy.

The country is seeking to translate these credentials into stronger representation at the highest level of the United Nations while building international consensus around reforms that would give Africa a more meaningful voice in global decision-making.

For Nigeria, securing the backing of influential countries, particularly the permanent members of the Security Council, remains crucial to advancing its diplomatic aspirations and strengthening its position in the evolving global order.