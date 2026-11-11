APC-PCC Unveils 2027 Manifesto, Says No Nigerian Leader Matches Tinubu Since 1960

• Boasts president has undertaken more comprehensive and massive structural reforms

• Hold us to account, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians

• First Lady inaugurates new Lagos lodge in Abuja

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), yesterday, unveiled President Bola Tinubu’s manifesto for the 2027 election, saying no Nigerian leader since 1960 has embarked on massive, comprehensive, structural reforms spanning all strata of society across all sectors. Spokesperson of the council, Dele Alake, disclosed this in Abuja during a media pre-sensitisation ahead of the launch of the APC manifesto for the 2027 presidential election, with the theme, “Translating Reforms into Shared Prosperity.”

Alake stated, “If you recall, in the last three and a half years, the party has been striving very strenuously to embark on reforms — reforms that are very unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria.

“And I stand to be controverted. I challenge anybody to a public debate on this. Since 1960, I’m a chronicler of history in a hurry. Since 1960 till date, or let me say till 2023, no civilian administration in this country had embarked on the massive, comprehensive, purposive structural reforms spanning all strata of society across all sectors and touching every end of society like the Tinubu government that we have in place.

“None, and if there is any, point it out to me, and I challenge you to a public debate. And I say this with a sense of conviction, not because I’m a part of that government, or not because I’m a member of the political party. I’m a participant observer because I’m participating in the government. But as a journalist, I’m also an observer, so I’m a participant observer.”

Alake emphasised that the manifesto was a reflection of three and a half years of difficult reforms that had delivered macroeconomic stability.

He stressed that the title of the manifesto captured what the administration had been doing since coming into office — putting in place reforms, executing projects, and policies that had culminated in stabilising the economy.

He maintained that no other leader in Nigeria’s history had looked at the country’s structural economic problems and decided to confront them head-on, regardless of political consequences.

Alake stated that Tinubu did not behave like a typical politician, who was thinking about the next election, but decided to address the structural deficiency of the country without minding the consequences.

He said, “No other leader in the history of this country has looked at the structural problems, structural economic problems of this country, and decided to take the bull by the horns and confront those problems head on, regardless of its political consequences, regardless of even the leader’s own political situation and aspiration, and that is the nuance that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is made of.”

Describing Tinubu as a statesman, and not an ordinary politician, Alake said, “He does not think of himself; he thinks of the nation, and that’s what a statesman should do.

“Ordinary politicians will think of the next election and avoid contentious policies that probably could (harm) their political aspirations, but not President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he puts the nation ahead of self.”

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said the APC manifesto for the years ahead was not a campaign document, but an inviolable contract between the people and their leaders.

Gbajabiamila pointed out that at the heart of the document was the conviction that every Nigerian should share in the country’s prosperity.

He stated, “A manifesto, in its strictest sense, is simply a contract between the people and their leaders. It is an inviolable contract, and we take the strict interpretation of what a manifesto represents as gospel under this administration. Your country should give your best efforts a fair chance.”

He said Nigerians already worked hard — rising early, travelling long distances and making sacrifices so their children could go further than they did.

According to him, “A nation worthy of such efforts must make it possible for honest work to produce a decent life.”

The chief of staff defined a Nigeria that worked for everyone as one where parents could meet their families’ needs and still save for tomorrow, and where a young person could expect that ability and effort will open doors.

He added, “Belonging to Nigeria should carry real value in your daily life. You should be able to access public services without begging for favours.

“A public hospital, for instance, should never need to know which political party you voted for before treating you. These are the expectations by which this manifesto asks to be judged.”

Gbajabiamila recalled that in 2023, Tinubu took responsibility for a country facing problems that could no longer be deferred, confronting the subsidy burden and a distorted foreign exchange system, admitting also that the decisions had placed real pressure on households.

He said, “Those decisions have now placed real pressure on households. We must speak honestly about that experience because the people living through it deserve to be heard. Nobody should have to pretend that life is easy at the moment.”

He, however, stressed that leaving those problems untouched would have continued to weaken Nigeria’s ability to invest in the future.

Gbajabiamila stated, “The president had a choice to govern as a politician or as a leader. The difference between a politician and a leader is that while a politician thinks about the next election, a leader thinks about the next generation. And that is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated.”

The chief of staff listed early gains from the reforms, including NELFUND student loans covering institutional fees and living costs, tax reforms providing relief for lower-income earners and qualifying small companies, and Electricity Act opening the way for states to establish their own electricity markets.

“We have already shown that government can widen the possibilities in a person’s life,” Gbajabiamila said.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said the manifesto rested on four pillars — security and a more affordable life, supported by energy infrastructure, and a government that answered to the people it served.

Using the example of a farmer, he explained the practical meaning, “Security allows him to reach his farmland, while better storage protects what he harvests. A dependable road helps him get his produce to the market.

“When these things work together, his labour earns more, and food reaches his family at a lower cost. That is the practical meaning of translating reforms into shared prosperity.”

He emphasised that the manifesto committed the government to halving the number of out-of-school children by 2031, installing seven million additional electricity meters, and expanding health insurance coverage so illness is less likely to destroy a family’s finances.

Gbajabiamila said the government would publish targets, identify those responsible, and report progress to the public. He added, “We ask Nigerians to believe in this programme, and we are giving them the means to judge it.

“For those of us in public office, this is an obligation to work. The president’s determination must be matched by performance across government.”

Gbajabiamila charged APC to take the programme seriously enough to explain it, take it into communities, and listen when people say what still needs to change.

He stated, “A party asking to continue in government must be prepared to answer to the people whose mandate it seeks. We must earn support through the quality of our work, the strength of our case and the seriousness of our conduct under President Tinubu.

“In 2027, we will ask Nigerians for the mandate to carry that work forward and ensure that its benefits reach even further.

“Too many of our people have learned to lower their expectations of what their country can do for them. Part of our job in this election is to raise our people’s expectations so that they can see what lies beyond the present situation.”

Gbajabiamila added, “We owe our children something better than an inheritance of diminished expectations. The child studying tonight should have a fair chance of becoming the professional she hopes to be.

“The man opening his workshop tomorrow should be able to grow beyond the struggle to keep it open. Their ambitions deserve a country organised to help them succeed.”

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the economic reforms introduced by Tinubu would translate into improved living conditions and prosperity for ordinary citizens, particularly hardworking Nigerians and vulnerable groups.

Bagudu stressed that Tinubu remained conscious of the economic difficulties facing ordinary Nigerians, adding that the president is determined to ensure they benefit from his administration’s policies.

He said Tinubu was committed to ensuring that his policies improved citizens’ livelihoods, adding that the APC communications team and other officials have worked hard to develop the party’s 2027 manifesto.

Bagudu stated, “All of us, the ministers, alongside the vice president, have reason to be proud of the last Nigerian Economic Summit. This is because the private sector unanimously acknowledged that Mr President had delivered on the promises he made.

“They are doing well, announcing investments in Nigeria commensurate with what he promised and what he has delivered. But, as we all know, even before anybody tells him, Mr President acknowledges that we have done well.

“However, until we deliver and ensure that every Nigerian feels the impact of prosperity, especially hardworking Nigerians and those who need support, we still have work to do.”

Bagudu recounted how Tinubu, during his campaign in Zamfara State, directed a State House official to give money to a struggling carrot seller whose sales had been poor, describing the gesture as evidence of the president’s concern for ordinary Nigerians.

He said, “But the APC manifesto for our president does not end with a team. The manifesto belongs to all Nigerians who are members of his team and believe in the profundity of his message.

“What you are going to see certainly includes some elements that you have already seen, as well as a broader vision. For Mr President, if Brazil can become a $2tn economy, why can’t Nigeria?

“So, Mr President, without being influenced by any outsider, said we should confront our reality and address these challenges. As I have said, he was not concerned about the next election but about prosperity.

“Indeed, we are seeing the benefits of having a leader who has a profound understanding of what Nigeria can become and is courageous enough to lead us towards that reality.”

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, said Tinubu had delivered infrastructure projects that previous administrations failed to complete.

Jibrin stressed that successive governments that spent between three and eight years in office failed to complete the two major road projects in the area, Abuja-Kaduna Road and Kaduna-Kano Road.

He stated, “My brother here, in the Ministry of Works, also did a fantastic job in terms of infrastructure, particularly if I may be biased towards the northern part of the country, where some people claim we have been short-changed. That is not true.

“At least, this is a government that has been in office for three years. I have no problem with previous administrations. Perhaps, if I do, it is only in my mind; I am not saying it publicly. Officially, I have no problem with them.

“But we had governments that spent eight years, five years, three years and another eight years in office. None of them completed the Abuja-Kaduna Road. None completed the Kaduna-Kano Road.

“This government, in less than three years, completed the Kaduna-Kano Road. By November or December, this same government is expected to conclude the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

“Dawanu is the largest agricultural market in Kano.

“Honourable Pande is here. The government has made a substantial commitment to the Dawanu Market. It is the largest agricultural market in West Africa.”

Presenting the manifesto, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, unveiled its key economic targets, including accelerating Nigeria’s annual economic growth to six per cent, expanding available electricity generation to over 10,000 megawatts, and creating one million export-related jobs for young Nigerians by 2030.

Oduwole, who also serves as Deputy Director of the Manifesto and Policy Directorate of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed the targets yesterday in Abuja while presenting an overview of the party’s manifesto.

She explained that the document was designed to consolidate the achievements of the Tinubu administration and outline the next phase of the government’s development agenda, which she described as a transition from economic reforms to shared prosperity.

Oduwole said Tinubu had, in his October 1 address to Nigerians, declared that the country was moving from reforms to prosperity, following more than three years of difficult but necessary economic adjustments.

She said the manifesto was anchored on four broad pillars: a secure and resilient nation; improved quality of life and affordability; energy, infrastructure and economic growth; and effective and accountable governance.

Oduwole explained that the framework was developed following consultations with stakeholders across the country, including members of the Federal Executive Council, the National Assembly, state governments, heads of agencies, development partners, civil society groups, women, persons with disabilities, party officials, and the media.

She said the objective was to ensure that the manifesto reflected the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians rather than being based solely on the assumptions of the party or government.

The minister stated that the document also reviewed the eight priority areas of APC’s 2023 manifesto, assessing what had been promised, what had been achieved, and the areas requiring further intervention.

On electricity, Oduwole said available power generation would be scaled up to more than 10,000 megawatts, while transmission and distribution infrastructure would be strengthened and energy access extended to underserved communities.

She added that the administration would expand domestic food production, storage and processing, with a target of halving post-harvest losses and improving the movement of goods across states to reduce transportation costs.

Other priorities included reducing living costs, expanding employment opportunities, increasing real incomes, improving access to affordable credit, strengthening national security, expanding quality education and accessible healthcare, and providing affordable housing and secure land access.

In his submission, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, challenged critics of Tinubu’s economic reforms to look beyond immediate economic difficulties, insisting that the benefits of the policies are increasingly reaching ordinary Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation or social status.

Responding to concerns that only a privileged few were benefiting from the reforms, the minister stated that government interventions were designed to serve Nigerians across political and economic divides.

He cited the Abuja-Kano road project, maintaining that access to public infrastructure us not determined by political affiliation, wealth or social class.

On security, Idris recalled the previous atmosphere of fear along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, where motorists had to establish whether bandits were operating along the route before embarking on journeys.

He said the situation had improved considerably, allowing travellers to undertake journeys with less anxiety and without the uncertainty that previously characterised movement along the highway.

First Lady: Governance Should Be Gauged Through Infrastructure, Functional Institutions, Public Assets Must Outlive Political Leaders

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, called on political leaders to preserve and improve public assets for future generations, saying governance should be measured by the quality of infrastructure and institutions bequeathed to the people. The first lady, who stated this while inaugurating the reconstructed Lagos State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for delivering the new facility, describing it as a reflection of Lagos State’s commitment to excellence and responsible management of public infrastructure.

Mrs. Tinubu, who performed the ceremony in place of her husband, President Tinubu, said public assets belonged to the people and must be preserved, improved, and developed to serve generations yet unborn.

She explained, “Public assets belong to the people, and it is our responsibility as leaders to preserve what has been entrusted to us, improve it where necessary, and provide lasting infrastructure that future generations can inherit and benefit from.”

She stated that the timely completion of the project demonstrated the commitment of the Lagos State government and the efforts of those involved in its execution.

Mrs. Tinubu recalled that the old structure was demolished in October 2025 to make way for the new facility, which she described as a befitting official residence for the Lagos State governor and his family whenever they visit Abuja.

She stated, “I commend the governor for recognising the importance of having a befitting official residence for the governor of Lagos State and his family whenever they are in Abuja.

“What gladdens my heart is that you are leaving this Government Lodge better than you found it. As we inaugurate this facility, my prayer is that it will remain a place of peace, comfort, and hospitality for the governors of Lagos State and their families.”

The first lady said Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub and Centre of Excellence, deserved infrastructure that reflected its standing and aspirations.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu described the inauguration as another historic milestone for Lagos, explaining that the new lodge is designed not merely as an official residence but as an institutional centre for government business, strategic engagements, and the state’s relationship with the federal government.

The governor said Lagos, despite not being Nigeria’s capital since the relocation of the seat of government to Abuja in December 1991, continued to maintain significant economic and political interests at the centre of national administration.

He said the old lodge had served the state for several decades but no longer adequately reflected the present status and growing responsibilities of the state.

“We believe that Lagos deserves a rebuild, and that is what has happened and what we are doing here today,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the project, which was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was delivered in about 15 months.

He commended the construction company for completing the project within the agreed period, despite the technical demands involved, including excavation close to 10 meters deep.

The governor said the new building belonged to the people of Lagos and would provide a suitable environment for receiving guests, holding meetings, and advancing the state’s interests in the nation’s capital.

He disclosed that the building carried the Lagos State seal and motto, “Justice and Progress,” which he said communicated the state’s identity and commitment to strengthening its partnership with the federal government.

Sanwo-Olu appreciated Tinubu for the federal government’s support for Lagos through interventions in roads, railways and bridges.

He said the state’s more than 22 million residents appreciated the president’s interventions and expressed confidence that his administration would continue to serve the country.

The governor, who will leave office in May 2027, said the facility was built for successive administrations rather than for his personal enjoyment, saying, “I believe a government should build things, not stay long for itself to enjoy.”

He added that the responsibility of governance was to leave public institutions and infrastructure better than they were inherited and create legacies that would endure beyond individual administrations.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, described the reconstructed lodge as a renewed institutional presence of Lagos State in Abuja, about 35 years after the state and other federating units established their presence in the Federal Capital Territory.

Hamzat said the project was a strategic investment aimed at providing a more conducive environment for official engagements, hospitality, government business, and interactions with the diplomatic community and private sector.

The inauguration attracted former governors of the state, including Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and members of the National Assembly, the Lagos traditional rulers, white cap chiefs, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, captains of industry, and other dignitaries.