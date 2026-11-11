Eno: Our People Excited over Approval for the Establishment of Íbom Deep Sea Port 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has expressed excitement of the people of the state for the approval of the financing arrangements for the Ibom Deep Sea Port Project by President Bola Tinubu.

“This approval marks a defining moment in our state’s economic journey,” he said in a state broadcast to the people of the State yesterday.

“The Ibom Deep Sea Port is not just an infrastructure project; it is a gateway to economic transformation, international trade, investment, industrial growth and employment opportunities for our people.

“It will reposition Akwa Ibom as a major economic and maritime hub in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea,” he stressed.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his confidence in the state and his commitment to the development of the nation, assuring him of the full cooperation to ensure the successful realisation of the phistoric project.

“Mr President, to whom much is given, much is also required. Akwa Ibom assures you that we will respond enmasse on January 16, 2027, as we will give you all our votes in support of your continuity in office from May 29,2027,” he said.

Eno expressed appreciation to the people of the State for the overwhelming reception and extraordinary hospitality extended to Mr President and his team.

“The massive turnout of all our people, the support groups, the various committees, the executive council members, our critical stakeholders to receive the President, was indeed overwhelming. You have once again shown that Akwa Ibom is a peaceful, welcoming and investment-ready state.

“I thank our traditional rulers, religious leaders, political stakeholders, youths, women, security agencies, public servants, students, and everyone who contributed to the success of this historic visit,” the governor stated.

cement facility to support cross-border infrastructure financing.”