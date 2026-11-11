ADC: Why is INEC Condemning ‘Rig and Die’ But Silent on APC’s AK-47 Threat

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has questioned the alleged inconsistency in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s response to threats of electoral violence, following its condemnation of the “rig and die” slogan ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party recalled the widely reported remarks attributed to Edo State APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, threatening the use of AK-47 rifles against those who refuse to vote for President Bola Tinubu.

According to Abdullahi, “Why has INEC found its voice to condemn ‘rig and die’ but remained conspicuously silent on the threat by an APC chairman to use AK-47 rifles against opposition voters? Is a slogan more dangerous than a gun? Or does the identity of the person making the threat determine what INEC considers electoral violence?

“If INEC is concerned about the language of those warning against electoral rigging, should it not be even more concerned when a political party official threatens voters with AK-47 rifles? Has INEC referred the matter to security agencies? If not, why not?”

The ADC said the Commission’s latest intervention was appropriate, but it must not give the impression that it was only concerned when the ruling party is at the receiving end.





The party rejected electoral violence in all forms, whether threatened by opposition supporters or officials of the ruling party.

“However, INEC cannot demand peaceful elections without demonstrating equal concern for those threatened with violence.

“Its responsibility is not merely to condemn inflammatory language, but to demand an environment that permits every Nigerian to vote freely,” he stated