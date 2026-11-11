NERC Approves N30bn for Fresh Tranche of Nationwide Free Metering Programme

• Installations to be completed before May, 2027

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N30 billion for tranche ‘C’ of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), in a fresh push to elim-inate estimated billing and close Nigeria’s huge metering deficit.

The approval was contained in Order No. NERC/2026/121 on the ‘Operationalisation of Tranche C of the MAF’, which the commission said took effect from November 2, 2026. The order was made public yesterday in Abuja.

Anchored on the N30 billion, the new tranche establishes the framework for procuring and deploying meters free of charge to electricity consumers nationwide, with priority for all remaining unmetered Band A customers and accelerated metering of Band B customers.

Under the scheme, NERC said the N30 billion will be shared among the 11 electricity Distribution Com-panies (DisCos) strictly in proportion to their respective contributions to the Fund.

The commission stressed that sharing must be equitable across states within each Distribution Company (Disc) franchise area to avoid lopsided deployment that has characterised previous interventions.

The MAF, introduced in 2024 as part of President Bola Tinubu’s presidential metering initiative, is funded through a dedicated levy on electricity tariffs. It is designed to complement other metering pro-grammes including the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and the World Bank-supported Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP).

Tranches A and B, totaling about N59 billion, were rolled out between 2024 and 2025, but data as of September 2026 still show up to 47 per cent of registered customers unmetered.

According to the Order, Discos are mandated to undertake transparent procurement from eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and MAPs with verified meter stock. To curb price in-flation, NERC fixed maximum procurement prices based on the median national MAP online bid prices from the September 2026 bid cycle.

According to the Order, payment to providers will be in two stages, with 70 per cent upon verified de-livery of meter stock and the balance of 30 per cent upon confirmation of complete installation. This structure is aimed at preventing a repeat of past experiences where meters were paid for but not de-ployed.

The commission reiterated that all meters under the programme shall be installed free for customers, warning that extortion would attract sanctions.

“Every meter must prominently display the relevant Disco’s name, the applicable MAF tranche and the inscription ‘not for sale’. Where a Disco initiates the relocation of an existing customer’s connection point for revenue protection purposes, the cost shall be borne by the Disco,” NERC stated.

The Order also provides for sanctions where a Disco defaults, delays or procurement irregularities im-pede installation. To ensure accountability, NERC directed that all supply and installation contracts be filed with the commission, while the Fund Manager, Discos and meter providers will be subjected to mandatory monitoring, reporting and evaluation.

All installations under Tranche C must be completed on or before 31 May 2027, the commission said, urging strict compliance by stakeholders.

The metering gap remains one of the biggest driver of commercial losses and consumer complaints in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The commission added that the Order reinforces its commitment to closing the national metering gap, improving revenue assurance, enhancing service delivery and protecting electricity consumers.

“To ensure accountability and transparency, the Order prescribes monitoring, reporting and evaluation requirements for the Fund Manager, Discos and participating meter providers. All supply and installa-tion contracts must be filed with the commission. All meter installations under Tranche C must be com-pleted on or before 31 May 2027.

“The commission urges all stakeholders to comply strictly with the provisions of the Order, which rein-forces its commitment to closing the national metering gap, improving revenue assurance, enhancing service delivery and protecting electricity consumers,” NERC stated.