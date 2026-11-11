Yilwatda: N’central Leads in Mobilisation for Re-election of Tinubu, APC Candidates

Laleye Dipo in Minna





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, has reviewed the performance of the geo-political zones of the party ahead of the 2027 general election and concluded that the North-central zone was ahead of other zones.

Giving his score card, Yilwatda said the North-central zone was the first to organise and hold a zonal rally and had now inaugurated an ultra-modern presidential zonal campaign office.

Inaugurating the campaign office in Minna, yesterday, the APC chairman attributed the performance of Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bago, to the high rating of the zone.

He stated, “Till now, you (Bago) are the first among all the zonal coordinators to coordinate and organise a zonal rally for Mr President.

“Till now, North-central zone is the only zone that has done that and you championed and coordinated and manifested it.”

Yilwatda said because of the high rating of the zone, “I did not come alone, I came with the Vice Chairman (North), Alhaji Ali Buka Dalori; Chairman (North West); and Chairman (North East). I want them to see what is happening and go and tell their zone that they came and they saw.”

He thanked Bago for “magnificent building” and also “for demonstrating capacity, providing leadership”.

Yilwatda stated, “Thank you for showing that truly the president did not make a mistake of making you the coordinator of the north central presidential campaign team.”

Speaking on the 2027 elections, Yilwatda boasted that Niger State votes were already sealed and would be delivered for APC, insisting that the outcome of the election would be victory for APC “from top to bottom”.

Bago, for his party, said APC would win all the seats at stake in the 2027 elections, insisting that, “there is no rival candidate or political party in the state.”

Bago directed that the gates and doors to the campaign office should remain open all the time because, “it is the people’s building”, he said.

State coordinator of the presidential and governorship campaign committee and former Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, disclosed that all that was needed for the success of the exercise had been provided by Bago.