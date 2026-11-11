MDPCO to Tinubu: You Can Copy Makinde’s Ideas, Can’t Execute His Vision

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has slammed President Bola Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly appropriating the ideas in the manifesto of the presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, and presenting same as theirs in the APC manifesto.

MDPCO particularly drew attention to the embarrassing oral plagiarism and theft of idea by APC in the opening of Tinubu’s manifesto with Makinde’s presidential campaign unique and popular catchphrase of resetting to – a Nigeria that works for all Nigerians – without acknowledgment.

In a statement by Director of Strategic Communication, Richard Ihediuwa, MDPCO said, ‘’This intellectual appropriation amounts to a tacit admission that Makinde’s RESET Nigeria vision offers an unassailable alternative to President Tinubu’s faltering leadership.’’

MDPCO, however, stated that though Tinubu could copy Makinde’s ideas, he manifestly lacked the leadership capacity, intellectual depth, physical vigour, and integrity to implement Makinde’s core vision of ‘Nigeria that work for all Nigerians’

The statement said, ‘’The APC has unwittingly exposed its intellectual bankruptcy and policy deficit. Unfortunately, stealing APM’s idea does not confer on the APC the capacity or ideological commitment to implement them.

“APC’s record of regressive economic policies, indiscriminate fiscal burdens and disregard for citizens’ welfare exposes a governing philosophy fundamentally at odds with the people-centred vision of RESET Nigeria.

‘’In any event, our campaign is not surprised that apart from ideas stolen from Makinde vision, which the APC cannot implement, President Tinubu and the APC presented a woeful compendium of lies and deceit laced with bogus claims and projections they cannot achieve to Nigerians as Tinubu’s 2027 election Manifesto.”

MDPCO said, ‘’Tinubu’s promise in his manifesto to ensure stronger security, six per cent annual economic growth, lower living costs, 10,000 MW of electricity, 200,000 homes, stronger industry, trade and investment; a flagship industrial hub in each geopolitical zone, more non-oil exports, one million export-linked jobs for young Nigerians, deployment of 20,000 additional teachers among others, all rest on the false foundation of a government with the most damning indictment for failed promises.’’