2027 Elections: ‘Wole Oke ‘ll Not be Distracted, Intimidated in Osun’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Media Team of the House of Representatives Member representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State and Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Wole Oke, has reacted to spate of political attacks on its principal, saying such attacks only exposes the paucity of ideas and substantive issues available for discussion on the part of the detractors.

The Pelumi Olajengbesi Campaign Organisation (POCO) has accused the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon. Wole Oke, of allegedly using his ambition to become Speaker of the House of Representatives as a political tool to deceive constituents ahead of the 2027 general election.

The campaign group also questioned how Oke, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), intends to succeed the incumbent Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an APC leader from the South-west, remains in office.

However, Wole Oke Media Team said that its principal will not be distracted, intimidated or drawn into an unnecessary war of words with anyone irrespective of their political leanings.

Oke’s Media Team in a statement said its principal remained focused on his political responsibilities, constituency engagements, and the collective electoral success of his great party, APC.

“Let those who wish to trade in mudslinging continue. We will trade in mobilisation, engagement, strategic organisation and electoral victory.

“By God’s grace, we remain committed to delivering our five political priorities in the forthcoming 2027 election cycle in Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency.

“After all, the ultimate verdict in a democracy does not belong to campaign spokespersons, social media commentators, cynics, political hecklers, purveyors of falsehood, or merchants of propaganda. It belongs to the electorate”, Omolebi-Sunday said in the statement.

He said Oke is firmly on course, remains committed, and that he remains a prominent and committed member of the APC both local, state and national.

“In Obokun/Oriade, we have five candidates on our political priority list, and our commitment to their electoral success is unequivocal – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election as President; Senator Francis Fadaunsi re-election as Senator; Hon Wole Oke re-election as Member House of Representatives; Prof Ifemidayo Akinmoladun election as Member House of Assembly representing Oriade State Constituency in the Osun House of Assembly and Folahan Adebiyi Samuel election as Member representing Obokun State Constituency in the House of Assembly

“These are our candidates. These are our brands. These are our political priorities,” the statement said.

The statement also noted that Pelumi Olajengbesi is a political toddler looking for relevance by attacking his personality

It posited that despite the fact that he will not want to dignify him with any response, it remarked that Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency will massively vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in the forthcoming Presidential and National Assembly elections.