E-DON Advances Digital Education With Indigenous QR Smart Board, 3D Technology

Kuni Tyessi in the

Nigerian-led classroom revolution is underway as the College of Education (COE), Ikwo, Ebonyi State moves to adopt E-DON’s indigenous QR Interactive Smart Board and 3D Animation and Simulation Software, in a strategic shift from imported, chalk-and-talk teaching to interactive, technology-driven learning designed for Nigerian curricula.

The initiative is a major milestone in the drive to transform Africa’s educational landscape through local innovation, rather than dependence on imported solutions.

The Provost, Prof. Benedict Chukwuma Edigbo Mbam, speaking on behalf of the college, said the proposed adoption of E-DON’s homegrown technology marks a decisive step towards preparing teachers who can thrive in a digital world.

He said indigenous education technology innovator, E-DON, is advancing digital education in the country with its two flagship technologies designed to redefine how knowledge is delivered, understood and experienced in modern classrooms.

He noted that the QR Interactive Smart Board is designed to replace passive, chalk-and-talk teaching with interactive digital learning, making lessons more engaging, accessible and technology-driven.

He added that it will also serve as a complement to the 3D Animation and Simulation Software, which bridges the long-standing gap between theory and practice, and through 3D visualisation, animation and simulation, complex and abstract concepts in science, mathematics, geography, biology and technical subjects will become easier to understand, explore and remember.

“We cannot continue to train 21st-century teachers with 19th-century tools. Our responsibility is to prepare teachers who will walk into modern classrooms with confidence, with digital competence, and with the ability to make learning come alive for their own students.

“This technology will help our lecturers deliver better, our student-teachers learn better, and our college remain relevant, competitive and attractive to the next generation of learners. It is about quality, it is about relevance, and it is about the future,” Mbam said.

National Coordinator, The Electronic Education Initiative, E-DON, Dr. Idonuagbe Akogun, said indigenous innovation is the key to sustainable transformation.

He noted that E-DON has over the years demonstrated that Africa does not have to depend entirely on imported technology to solve its education challenges.

With creativity, research, collaboration and investment in indigenous technology, Nigeria can develop solutions that compete globally while addressing local realities.

“For too long, Africa has waited for imported solutions to solve African problems. E-DON is proof that we can design, engineer and build our own solutions, solutions that understand our curriculum, our culture, our classrooms, and our realities.

“The QR Interactive Smart Board and our 3D Animation and Simulation Software were not built in Silicon Valley. They were built in Nigeria, for Nigerian learners. When a student can see the human heart beating in 3D, or explore the solar system in simulation, learning stops being memorisation. It becomes experience,” Akogun said.

Meanwhile, E-DON remains committed to partnering with educational institutions to deliver technology-driven, practical and inclusive learning across Nigeria and Africa.