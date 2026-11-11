Nigeria’s Peace Institute Partners Tech Firm to Scale Peace Education to Millions

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

In a bold move aimed at tackling the roots of conflict and promoting sustainable development, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has entered into a strategic partnership with Tomruk iHub Multiverse Limited to deploy technology-driven peace education programmes across Nigeria and ultimately, the African continent.

The partnership, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is expected to significantly expand access to peacebuilding knowledge by combining IPCR’s expertise in conflict prevention, management and resolution with Tomruk iHub’s digital infrastructure, technological innovation and extensive networks.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will drive the implementation of the Mass Peace Education Programme, designed to equip citizens, particularly young people, with practical skills for preventing violence, managing disputes and fostering peaceful coexistence in their communities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Director-General of IPCR, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, described peace education as a vital national imperative that must be accessible to all citizens regardless of age, profession or educational background.

He stressed that sustainable peace can only be achieved when knowledge of conflict prevention and resolution is democratised and taken beyond traditional classrooms to reach every segment of society.

According to him, the partnership represents an innovative approach to broadening the reach of peace education through technology and strategic collaboration.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tomruk iHub Multiverse Limited, Mr Job Mwadkon Dachungyang, said Africa’s progress and prosperity depend largely on the capacity of its people and institutions to prevent and resolve conflicts effectively.

He noted that peace and conflict resolution skills are indispensable for national development, adding that no society can achieve lasting growth in an atmosphere of persistent conflict and instability.

Dachungyang reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to ensure that peace education reaches communities across Nigeria and beyond, regardless of location or social status.

The partnership will also explore specialised programmes focused on election violence prevention, non-violent engagement and conflict transformation, while extending peace education to both formal and informal learning environments.

Observers say the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the effort to institutionalise peace education and harness innovation as a tool for strengthening social cohesion and national unity.

For IPCR, the alliance reinforces its commitment to building peaceful, resilient communities and nurturing a culture of dialogue, tolerance and non-violence through education, innovation and strategic partnerships.