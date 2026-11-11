Tinubu Rescued Nigeria from Economic Collapse, Restored Stability with Bold Reforms, Says Fasuyi

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South West Development Commission (SWDC), Senator Cyril Fasuyi, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rescued Nigeria from the brink of economic collapse through bold and far-reaching reforms that have restored macroeconomic stability and repositioned the country for sustainable growth.

Fasuyi made the assertion while receiving the National President of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals’ Forum, Dr. Isa Yuguda, and members of the forum during a stakeholders’ engagement in Ekiti State, where he defended the economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, the administration inherited an economy burdened by crippling fuel subsidy payments, multiple foreign exchange windows, dwindling public revenues, rising debt obligations and declining investor confidence, warning that the nation was heading towards a dangerous economic precipice.

He said President Tinubu took politically difficult but economically necessary decisions by removing the fuel subsidy, unifying the foreign exchange market and introducing structural reforms aimed at restoring fiscal discipline, rebuilding investor confidence and laying the foundation for long-term national prosperity.

Fasuyi acknowledged that the reforms came with temporary hardships for many Nigerians but insisted that they had prevented a far worse economic crisis.

“Without those courageous decisions, Nigeria would have faced a much deeper economic disaster. President Tinubu chose to save the country instead of postponing difficult choices. Today, the economy is becoming more stable, government revenues have improved and investors are gradually regaining confidence in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that increased revenue accruing to the federal, state and local governments had strengthened the capacity of governments to execute critical infrastructure projects, improve public services and stimulate economic activities across the country.

The senator urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration, expressing confidence that the gains of the reforms would become more evident as implementation deepens and economic activities continue to rebound.

He maintained that history would remember Tinubu as a leader who took bold decisions at a critical moment to prevent economic collapse and place Nigeria on the path of recovery and sustainable development.

Also speaking, the National President of the APC Professionals’ Forum, Dr. Yuguda, commended the Tinubu administration for pursuing reforms aimed at rebuilding the economy despite the political risks involved, urging Nigerians to support policies designed to secure the country’s long-term economic future.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda remained focused on creating a stronger, more competitive and resilient economy capable of delivering inclusive growth and improved living standards for all Nigerians.