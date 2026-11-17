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Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Rainbow Coalition to ensure that opposition parties, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to secure the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in the FCT in the January 16, 2027 general election.

Wike, who gave the charge yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council/Rainbow Coalition, FCT, said the ruling party must approach the forthcoming election with determination, strategic coordination and aggressive grassroots mobilisation across the territory’s six area councils.

The minister, who is assigned to coordinate the FCT Presidential Campaign Council with Rivers State, insisted that the APC could not afford complacency.

He stressed that the party’s performance in the election would depend largely on its ability to communicate the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to residents and indigenous communities.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Wike urged campaign officials to move beyond political slogans and present tangible evidence of the administration’s performance, particularly in infrastructure development, institutional reforms and the expansion of political inclusion in the FCT.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has recorded significant achievements that should provide the APC with compelling campaign arguments ahead of the election.

“You don’t need to go and see a prophet. You don’t need to go and see any doctor or anybody to tell you what to do. It is obvious; it is factual. Look at what Mr President has done for the people of the FCT. These are the tools you need to campaign,” he said.

Wike maintained that the administration had demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to the development of the FCT, arguing that several policy decisions taken under Tinubu had addressed longstanding demands for greater representation and institutional recognition.

He particularly highlighted the inclusion of the FCT in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), describing it as a landmark development that had given the territory a voice in the country’s highest decision-making body.

According to the minister, 50 years after the creation of Abuja in 1976, Tinubu became the first president to ensure that the FCT was represented at FEC, where critical national policies and decisions are deliberated.