Inflation Drops to 14.06%

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of good and commodities declined remarkably 14.06 per cent in October compared to 14.63 per cent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said Monday.

The NBS, in its CPI report for October 2026, said headline inflation rate declined by 4.91 percentage points from 18.97 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

However, the report indicated that the rate at which average prices increased month-on-month picked up, with headline inflation rising to 0.43 per cent in October, compared with 0.06 per cent in September.

Food inflation, a major component of household expenditure, stood at 19.13 per cent year-on-year in October, compared with 16.30 per cent recorded in the corresponding month of 2025.

Month-on-month, however, food inflation remained negative at -0.75 per cent, indicating that average food prices continued to decline, although at a slower pace than in September when the rate stood at -1.55 per cent.

Month on month, food prices averaged -0.40 per cent in October compared to -2.86 per cent in September.

The 0.80 percentage point moderation in the monthly decline suggested that the relief from falling food prices became less pronounced during the review period, the NBS noted.

The statistical agency attributed the development to increase in average prices of several food items, including vegetable oil (75cl), Titus sardines (125g), prepacked green peas, frozen mackerel, croakers, local rice, fresh catfish, beef tripes, palm oil (75cl) and loose millet flour.