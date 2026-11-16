Sunbeth Energies Expands Self-Service Fuelling Operations to Ibadan

Peter Uzoho

Sunbeth Energies Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing energy companies, has launched an additional self-service fuelling station in Ibadan, Oyo State, marking the fourth location in its growing retail network.

The launch extends the company’s fuelling solution to the South-West, giving more motorists access to a service designed around convenience, transparency and customer control.

The new station gives motorists the option to manage their fuelling transactions independently, from selecting the quantity or value of fuel they wish to purchase to making payment and dispensing fuel.

The company unveiled the latest station Monday, saying instructions displayed at the pumps guide customers through the process, while trained Customer Assistants are available to provide support whenever necessary.

Maintaining its pioneer status, the expansion builds on the company’s experience across its existing stations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Its Ogba station in Lagos, where the self-service offering was first introduced in July 2026, has now surpassed 100 days of operations without any reported service challenges.

Speaking during the launch, Head, Retail Roll-Out Projects at Sunbeth Energies,

Adegbemiro Adeboye, said: “Our ambition is to make this service accessible to motorists across Nigeria, so that every Nigerian has the opportunity to experience a fuelling option that gives them greater control, transparency and confidence in their purchases.

“We believe that building trust in the downstream petroleum sector starts with giving customers a clear understanding of what they are paying for and greater control over the transaction.

“The successful operation of our first self-service station for over 100 days without any operational issues is an important demonstration of the reliability of the technology and the potential of this service to transform the retail fuelling experience in Nigeria.”

“As the company expands into new locations, he said they would continue to listen to customers across their regions, gather feedback and use real operational data to improve the service.

This, Adeboye said, would help them to understand the challenges motorists face in different markets and develop solutions that respond to local needs.

“Our focus is on building a service that works reliably for Nigerian conditions and continues to improve with every deployment”, he added.

The Ibadan launch marks another step in Sunbeth Energies’ efforts to develop its self-service offering across the country, combining technology, customer feedback and operational learning to deliver a more transparent and customer-led retail fuelling experience.

Sunbeth Energies operates in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, focusing on the bulk trading, distribution and supply of refined petroleum products.

Through strategic partnerships, operational excellence and innovation, the company contributes to Nigeria’s energy security and the development of the downstream petroleum sector.